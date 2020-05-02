29421 Ivy Glenn Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage hot tub tennis court

KITE HILL BEAUTY WITH GORGEOUS SUNSET VIEWS. Enter into the home through the custom Cherrywood front door and be greeted with vaulted ceilings, natural light through all the windows and skylights (some added that were not originally included by the builder) and porcelain tile flooring throughout the downstairs living spaces. The living room has been transformed with the removal of a dated step down and up design so the entire main floor is now on one level. The recently renovated and expanded kitchen with granite countertops, stunning tile backsplash, dual sinks and high end stainless steel appliances. The family room off the kitchen features a fireplace that is a nice focal point in the room. Inside laundry room leads to the garage. The spacious 3 car garage has new epoxy flooring. Additional upgrades include all lighting has been changed to LED, house has been repiped with PEX pipes, and tankless hot water heater added. The master suite features a recently redone and extended balcony with wonderful views of the hills, city lights, and sunsets. The master bathroom has dual sinks, a new whir-pool tub and stand up shower. Community amenities include an association pool, spa, tennis courts and playground. The beautiful finishes throughout and wonderful views make this home a MUST SEE!