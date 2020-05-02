All apartments in Laguna Niguel
29421 Ivy Glenn Drive
29421 Ivy Glenn Drive

29421 Ivy Glenn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

29421 Ivy Glenn Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
KITE HILL BEAUTY WITH GORGEOUS SUNSET VIEWS. Enter into the home through the custom Cherrywood front door and be greeted with vaulted ceilings, natural light through all the windows and skylights (some added that were not originally included by the builder) and porcelain tile flooring throughout the downstairs living spaces. The living room has been transformed with the removal of a dated step down and up design so the entire main floor is now on one level. The recently renovated and expanded kitchen with granite countertops, stunning tile backsplash, dual sinks and high end stainless steel appliances. The family room off the kitchen features a fireplace that is a nice focal point in the room. Inside laundry room leads to the garage. The spacious 3 car garage has new epoxy flooring. Additional upgrades include all lighting has been changed to LED, house has been repiped with PEX pipes, and tankless hot water heater added. The master suite features a recently redone and extended balcony with wonderful views of the hills, city lights, and sunsets. The master bathroom has dual sinks, a new whir-pool tub and stand up shower. Community amenities include an association pool, spa, tennis courts and playground. The beautiful finishes throughout and wonderful views make this home a MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29421 Ivy Glenn Drive have any available units?
29421 Ivy Glenn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 29421 Ivy Glenn Drive have?
Some of 29421 Ivy Glenn Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29421 Ivy Glenn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
29421 Ivy Glenn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29421 Ivy Glenn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 29421 Ivy Glenn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 29421 Ivy Glenn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 29421 Ivy Glenn Drive offers parking.
Does 29421 Ivy Glenn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29421 Ivy Glenn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29421 Ivy Glenn Drive have a pool?
Yes, 29421 Ivy Glenn Drive has a pool.
Does 29421 Ivy Glenn Drive have accessible units?
No, 29421 Ivy Glenn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 29421 Ivy Glenn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29421 Ivy Glenn Drive has units with dishwashers.
