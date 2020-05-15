29391 Crown Ridge

Amenities
Contact Michael for all showings 949-258-3258.
Beautiful single-family, light & bright detached home in desireable Laguna Niguel neighborhood. Upgraded 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home featuring: Large open kitchen with center island, granite counters, upgraded cabinets & a breakfast nook that opens to the large family room with a fireplace. Spacious living room and formal dining room with high ceilings. Also on the main floor are the Inside laundry, powder bath, and direct access garage. The upper level features 4 bedrooms, all with mirrored closet doors, a full bath with dual sinks, and additional storage cabinets. The master suite has a large tub, separate shower, dual vanities, and a large walk-in closet. All baths feature granite counters and upgraded fixtures. There is also a private rear yard.