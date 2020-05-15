29391 Crown Ridge

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Contact Michael for all showings 949-258-3258.

Beautiful single-family, light & bright detached home in desireable Laguna Niguel neighborhood. Upgraded 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home featuring: Large open kitchen with center island, granite counters, upgraded cabinets & a breakfast nook that opens to the large family room with a fireplace. Spacious living room and formal dining room with high ceilings. Also on the main floor are the Inside laundry, powder bath, and direct access garage. The upper level features 4 bedrooms, all with mirrored closet doors, a full bath with dual sinks, and additional storage cabinets. The master suite has a large tub, separate shower, dual vanities, and a large walk-in closet. All baths feature granite counters and upgraded fixtures. There is also a private rear yard.