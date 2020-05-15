All apartments in Laguna Niguel
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
29391 Crown Ridge
Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:13 AM

29391 Crown Ridge

29391 Crown Ridge · No Longer Available
Location

29391 Crown Ridge, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Niguel Ridge

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Contact Michael for all showings 949-258-3258.
Beautiful single-family, light & bright detached home in desireable Laguna Niguel neighborhood. Upgraded 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home featuring: Large open kitchen with center island, granite counters, upgraded cabinets & a breakfast nook that opens to the large family room with a fireplace. Spacious living room and formal dining room with high ceilings. Also on the main floor are the Inside laundry, powder bath, and direct access garage. The upper level features 4 bedrooms, all with mirrored closet doors, a full bath with dual sinks, and additional storage cabinets. The master suite has a large tub, separate shower, dual vanities, and a large walk-in closet. All baths feature granite counters and upgraded fixtures. There is also a private rear yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29391 Crown Ridge have any available units?
29391 Crown Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 29391 Crown Ridge have?
Some of 29391 Crown Ridge's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29391 Crown Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
29391 Crown Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29391 Crown Ridge pet-friendly?
No, 29391 Crown Ridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 29391 Crown Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 29391 Crown Ridge offers parking.
Does 29391 Crown Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29391 Crown Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29391 Crown Ridge have a pool?
No, 29391 Crown Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 29391 Crown Ridge have accessible units?
No, 29391 Crown Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 29391 Crown Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29391 Crown Ridge has units with dishwashers.

