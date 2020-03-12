29242 Elba Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage guest parking

Privacy and forever views from this exceptional single level condo! Located at the end of a cul-de-sac, next to expansive greenbelt with incredible views! Lower level 2 bedrooms, 2 baths condo! Master suite with walk-in closet and great views! Light and bright! Open and spacious floor plan! All new carpet! All new paint! Extra high ceilings! Living room with fireplace! Inside laundry room! Fantastic patio area! Attached garage with direct access and guest parking! Close to shopping, schools, beach, & world famous resorts!