29242 Elba Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

29242 Elba Drive

29242 Elba Drive · No Longer Available
Location

29242 Elba Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Niguel Summit West

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
guest parking
Privacy and forever views from this exceptional single level condo! Located at the end of a cul-de-sac, next to expansive greenbelt with incredible views! Lower level 2 bedrooms, 2 baths condo! Master suite with walk-in closet and great views! Light and bright! Open and spacious floor plan! All new carpet! All new paint! Extra high ceilings! Living room with fireplace! Inside laundry room! Fantastic patio area! Attached garage with direct access and guest parking! Close to shopping, schools, beach, & world famous resorts!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29242 Elba Drive have any available units?
29242 Elba Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 29242 Elba Drive have?
Some of 29242 Elba Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29242 Elba Drive currently offering any rent specials?
29242 Elba Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29242 Elba Drive pet-friendly?
No, 29242 Elba Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 29242 Elba Drive offer parking?
Yes, 29242 Elba Drive does offer parking.
Does 29242 Elba Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29242 Elba Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29242 Elba Drive have a pool?
No, 29242 Elba Drive does not have a pool.
Does 29242 Elba Drive have accessible units?
No, 29242 Elba Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 29242 Elba Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29242 Elba Drive has units with dishwashers.
