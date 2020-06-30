All apartments in Laguna Niguel
29191 Dean Street

Location

29191 Dean Street, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Exceptional opportunity to lease in PREMIER Location! Spacious 4 Bedroom, 3 full bathrooms, 3 car garage on a large lot House in the Highly desired Tract of Laguna Crest Estate. It boasts 3 bedrooms upstairs as well as a large loft! There is also a bedroom and bathroom downstairs. Sun-drenched open floor plan featuring cathedral ceilings, formal living room, formal dining room, separate spacious family room opening to the gourmet style sunny kitchen and a separate breakfast nook. Completely remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom with a walk-in closet and dual sinks! Conveniently located near Laguna Niguel regional park nature preserve, world class shopping, restaurants, beaches, and schools this is dream home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29191 Dean Street have any available units?
29191 Dean Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 29191 Dean Street have?
Some of 29191 Dean Street's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29191 Dean Street currently offering any rent specials?
29191 Dean Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29191 Dean Street pet-friendly?
No, 29191 Dean Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 29191 Dean Street offer parking?
Yes, 29191 Dean Street offers parking.
Does 29191 Dean Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29191 Dean Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29191 Dean Street have a pool?
No, 29191 Dean Street does not have a pool.
Does 29191 Dean Street have accessible units?
No, 29191 Dean Street does not have accessible units.
Does 29191 Dean Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 29191 Dean Street does not have units with dishwashers.

