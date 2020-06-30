29191 Dean Street

Amenities
Exceptional opportunity to lease in PREMIER Location! Spacious 4 Bedroom, 3 full bathrooms, 3 car garage on a large lot House in the Highly desired Tract of Laguna Crest Estate. It boasts 3 bedrooms upstairs as well as a large loft! There is also a bedroom and bathroom downstairs. Sun-drenched open floor plan featuring cathedral ceilings, formal living room, formal dining room, separate spacious family room opening to the gourmet style sunny kitchen and a separate breakfast nook. Completely remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom with a walk-in closet and dual sinks! Conveniently located near Laguna Niguel regional park nature preserve, world class shopping, restaurants, beaches, and schools this is dream home.