Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
29146 Via Cerrito
Last updated February 21 2020 at 3:17 AM

29146 Via Cerrito

29146 Via Cerrito · No Longer Available
Location

29146 Via Cerrito, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
pool
hot tub
Single Story Ground Level, Large Wrap Around Courtyard and Green Belt View. This Incredible Two Bedroom on the Ground Level has been remodeled and is in great condition. No one has lived in this property since the remodel. It is in great shape and the location is both fantastic regarding the community with easy access to shopping, highway, beach, gym and so much more. Also the condo location itself is a 10 regarding that it does not back to streets and actually backs to the best location in the community, the green belt and near the community pool and spa. This rare triple winner, community location, brand new remodel and unit private location does not happen often. The unit is ready for possession. Remodeled Kitchen with new white cabinets, quartz countertops and new stainless steel appliances. Spacious Living room and dining room with sliding glass door that leads to large private patio area. Additional upgrades include gorgeous new wood like floors in kitchen and living room area, new carpet in bedrooms, new dual pane windows, and new fresh paint. Community amenities include pool, spa, water and trash are included with rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29146 Via Cerrito have any available units?
29146 Via Cerrito doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 29146 Via Cerrito have?
Some of 29146 Via Cerrito's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29146 Via Cerrito currently offering any rent specials?
29146 Via Cerrito is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29146 Via Cerrito pet-friendly?
No, 29146 Via Cerrito is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 29146 Via Cerrito offer parking?
No, 29146 Via Cerrito does not offer parking.
Does 29146 Via Cerrito have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29146 Via Cerrito does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29146 Via Cerrito have a pool?
Yes, 29146 Via Cerrito has a pool.
Does 29146 Via Cerrito have accessible units?
No, 29146 Via Cerrito does not have accessible units.
Does 29146 Via Cerrito have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29146 Via Cerrito has units with dishwashers.

