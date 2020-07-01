29146 Via Cerrito

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard gym pool hot tub

Single Story Ground Level, Large Wrap Around Courtyard and Green Belt View. This Incredible Two Bedroom on the Ground Level has been remodeled and is in great condition. No one has lived in this property since the remodel. It is in great shape and the location is both fantastic regarding the community with easy access to shopping, highway, beach, gym and so much more. Also the condo location itself is a 10 regarding that it does not back to streets and actually backs to the best location in the community, the green belt and near the community pool and spa. This rare triple winner, community location, brand new remodel and unit private location does not happen often. The unit is ready for possession. Remodeled Kitchen with new white cabinets, quartz countertops and new stainless steel appliances. Spacious Living room and dining room with sliding glass door that leads to large private patio area. Additional upgrades include gorgeous new wood like floors in kitchen and living room area, new carpet in bedrooms, new dual pane windows, and new fresh paint. Community amenities include pool, spa, water and trash are included with rent.