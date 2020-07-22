All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
29101 Ridgeview Drive
Last updated February 1 2020 at 2:41 AM

29101 Ridgeview Drive

29101 Ridgeview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

29101 Ridgeview Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Crown Valley Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Drop dead gorgeous view overlooking the canyon with an entertainers yard. Enjoy the privacy of your own pool, spa outdoor fireplace overlooking a serene setting. This home has it all, new flooring, baseboards, remodeled bathrooms and fresh paint. You will be impressed with the curb appeal of this home and completely in awe the moment you step inside. On the main level is a formal living room, dining room and a kitchen with a view of the yard. The lower level offers a large bonus room with guest bathroom perfect for an office or separate family room. Upstairs is a grand master suite with built ins a walk in closet and an amazing view of the canyon. Step out onto the large balcony to take in the view! The master en-suite is remodeled with new vanity, shower and mirrors. There are 3 additional bedrooms upstairs. The garage includes additional storage and the washer and dryer. This home is a rare find and well maintained. Never been rented and it shows! Enjoy the top rated schools, hiking trails and the ocean breezes from this gorgeous part of Laguna Niguel.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29101 Ridgeview Drive have any available units?
29101 Ridgeview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 29101 Ridgeview Drive have?
Some of 29101 Ridgeview Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29101 Ridgeview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
29101 Ridgeview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29101 Ridgeview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 29101 Ridgeview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 29101 Ridgeview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 29101 Ridgeview Drive offers parking.
Does 29101 Ridgeview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 29101 Ridgeview Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 29101 Ridgeview Drive have a pool?
Yes, 29101 Ridgeview Drive has a pool.
Does 29101 Ridgeview Drive have accessible units?
No, 29101 Ridgeview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 29101 Ridgeview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29101 Ridgeview Drive has units with dishwashers.
