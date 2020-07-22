29101 Ridgeview Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Drop dead gorgeous view overlooking the canyon with an entertainers yard. Enjoy the privacy of your own pool, spa outdoor fireplace overlooking a serene setting. This home has it all, new flooring, baseboards, remodeled bathrooms and fresh paint. You will be impressed with the curb appeal of this home and completely in awe the moment you step inside. On the main level is a formal living room, dining room and a kitchen with a view of the yard. The lower level offers a large bonus room with guest bathroom perfect for an office or separate family room. Upstairs is a grand master suite with built ins a walk in closet and an amazing view of the canyon. Step out onto the large balcony to take in the view! The master en-suite is remodeled with new vanity, shower and mirrors. There are 3 additional bedrooms upstairs. The garage includes additional storage and the washer and dryer. This home is a rare find and well maintained. Never been rented and it shows! Enjoy the top rated schools, hiking trails and the ocean breezes from this gorgeous part of Laguna Niguel.