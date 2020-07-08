All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Location

28935 El Apajo, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Rancho Niguel

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Location! Location! Location! Welcome to the Crown Jewel of Rancho Niguel. Nestled at end of private cul-de-sac at top of hill. Magnificent 180 degree panoramic view of city lights, Lake and distant hills. Beautiful remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops and wine cooler. The most sought after floorplan with ground floor bedroom/full bath; handsome spiral staircase leads to two large bedrooms and bonus room on the second floor; master suite opens into a spacious view deck.One of the largest lots in Rancho Niguel. Beautiful new wood flooring throughout. Turnkey! Amazing rec facilities at The Club, featuring multiple pools/spa, tennis, basketball, racquetball courts, playground, banquet room, etc. Walk to Laguna Niguel Regional Park, trails, fishing, Aliso Woods Wilderness Park. Attend Blue Ribbon award winning schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28935 El Apajo have any available units?
28935 El Apajo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 28935 El Apajo have?
Some of 28935 El Apajo's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28935 El Apajo currently offering any rent specials?
28935 El Apajo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28935 El Apajo pet-friendly?
No, 28935 El Apajo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 28935 El Apajo offer parking?
Yes, 28935 El Apajo offers parking.
Does 28935 El Apajo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28935 El Apajo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28935 El Apajo have a pool?
Yes, 28935 El Apajo has a pool.
Does 28935 El Apajo have accessible units?
No, 28935 El Apajo does not have accessible units.
Does 28935 El Apajo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28935 El Apajo has units with dishwashers.

