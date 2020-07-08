28935 El Apajo

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool racquetball court hot tub tennis court

Location! Location! Location! Welcome to the Crown Jewel of Rancho Niguel. Nestled at end of private cul-de-sac at top of hill. Magnificent 180 degree panoramic view of city lights, Lake and distant hills. Beautiful remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops and wine cooler. The most sought after floorplan with ground floor bedroom/full bath; handsome spiral staircase leads to two large bedrooms and bonus room on the second floor; master suite opens into a spacious view deck.One of the largest lots in Rancho Niguel. Beautiful new wood flooring throughout. Turnkey! Amazing rec facilities at The Club, featuring multiple pools/spa, tennis, basketball, racquetball courts, playground, banquet room, etc. Walk to Laguna Niguel Regional Park, trails, fishing, Aliso Woods Wilderness Park. Attend Blue Ribbon award winning schools.