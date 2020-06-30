28891 Via Pasatiempo

Amenities

Don’t miss out on this fabulous one story home, located on a single loaded street with beautiful views of the lake in Laguna Niguel! Enjoy panoramic views of the lake and the city lights with gentle ocean breezes as you relax in the lovely backyard. This amazing home features an open floor plan with lots of windows bringing natural light to every room. The large living room flows into the formal dining room, perfect for entertaining family and friends. There is also a nice sized family room with a cozy fireplace plus sliding glass doors out to the back yard and a secondary dining area right next to the kitchen. The spacious master bedroom is complete with vaulted ceilings and a large walk in closet. The two secondary bedrooms are also a nice size and the laundry room is complete with upper cabinets. Upgraded features include newer premium laminate flooring, window blinds and ceiling fans. The two car garage has plenty of room for two cars and additional storage. The grounds are well maintained with mature landscaping and an automatic sprinkler system.