All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Find more places like 28891 Via Pasatiempo.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
28891 Via Pasatiempo
Last updated November 5 2019 at 11:01 AM

28891 Via Pasatiempo

28891 Via Pasatiempo · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Niguel
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

28891 Via Pasatiempo, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Rancho Niguel

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
oven
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Don’t miss out on this fabulous one story home, located on a single loaded street with beautiful views of the lake in Laguna Niguel! Enjoy panoramic views of the lake and the city lights with gentle ocean breezes as you relax in the lovely backyard. This amazing home features an open floor plan with lots of windows bringing natural light to every room. The large living room flows into the formal dining room, perfect for entertaining family and friends. There is also a nice sized family room with a cozy fireplace plus sliding glass doors out to the back yard and a secondary dining area right next to the kitchen. The spacious master bedroom is complete with vaulted ceilings and a large walk in closet. The two secondary bedrooms are also a nice size and the laundry room is complete with upper cabinets. Upgraded features include newer premium laminate flooring, window blinds and ceiling fans. The two car garage has plenty of room for two cars and additional storage. The grounds are well maintained with mature landscaping and an automatic sprinkler system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28891 Via Pasatiempo have any available units?
28891 Via Pasatiempo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 28891 Via Pasatiempo have?
Some of 28891 Via Pasatiempo's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28891 Via Pasatiempo currently offering any rent specials?
28891 Via Pasatiempo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28891 Via Pasatiempo pet-friendly?
No, 28891 Via Pasatiempo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 28891 Via Pasatiempo offer parking?
Yes, 28891 Via Pasatiempo offers parking.
Does 28891 Via Pasatiempo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28891 Via Pasatiempo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28891 Via Pasatiempo have a pool?
No, 28891 Via Pasatiempo does not have a pool.
Does 28891 Via Pasatiempo have accessible units?
No, 28891 Via Pasatiempo does not have accessible units.
Does 28891 Via Pasatiempo have units with dishwashers?
No, 28891 Via Pasatiempo does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Pointe Niguel
29781 Niguel Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Similar Pages

Laguna Niguel 1 BedroomsLaguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaguna Niguel Pet Friendly Places
Laguna Niguel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CA
La Habra, CAEncinitas, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego