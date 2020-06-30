28872 Drakes Bay

Amenities

Welcome to the prestigious guard gated community of Hillcrest Estates. This spacious 4-bedroom, 3 bathroom, 3 car garage, view home has been upgraded throughout. The open floor plan with high ceilings offers plenty of living space including a large 2nd story loft and main floor office with custom woodwork. A large gourmet kitchen features granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, center island and breakfast bar. The kitchen opens to the family room which offers a cozy fireplace and breathtaking views of the city and mountains beyond. On the second floor you will find the stunning master bedroom retreat with endless views, walk in closet, his and hers vanities, dream tub and glass-enclosed shower. Three additional generously sizes bedrooms are also located on the second floor. A large private backyard with panoramic views is perfect for entertaining. The 3-car garage has an abundance of storage closets. Close to award winning schools, hiking and biking trails, shopping and more, this home has it all.