Last updated April 20 2020 at 2:07 AM

28872 Drakes Bay

28872 Drakes Bay · No Longer Available
Location

28872 Drakes Bay, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to the prestigious guard gated community of Hillcrest Estates. This spacious 4-bedroom, 3 bathroom, 3 car garage, view home has been upgraded throughout. The open floor plan with high ceilings offers plenty of living space including a large 2nd story loft and main floor office with custom woodwork. A large gourmet kitchen features granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, center island and breakfast bar. The kitchen opens to the family room which offers a cozy fireplace and breathtaking views of the city and mountains beyond. On the second floor you will find the stunning master bedroom retreat with endless views, walk in closet, his and hers vanities, dream tub and glass-enclosed shower. Three additional generously sizes bedrooms are also located on the second floor. A large private backyard with panoramic views is perfect for entertaining. The 3-car garage has an abundance of storage closets. Close to award winning schools, hiking and biking trails, shopping and more, this home has it all.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28872 Drakes Bay have any available units?
28872 Drakes Bay doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 28872 Drakes Bay have?
Some of 28872 Drakes Bay's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28872 Drakes Bay currently offering any rent specials?
28872 Drakes Bay is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28872 Drakes Bay pet-friendly?
No, 28872 Drakes Bay is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 28872 Drakes Bay offer parking?
Yes, 28872 Drakes Bay offers parking.
Does 28872 Drakes Bay have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28872 Drakes Bay does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28872 Drakes Bay have a pool?
No, 28872 Drakes Bay does not have a pool.
Does 28872 Drakes Bay have accessible units?
No, 28872 Drakes Bay does not have accessible units.
Does 28872 Drakes Bay have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28872 Drakes Bay has units with dishwashers.

