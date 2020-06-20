All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
28846 Calle Vis
Last updated July 17 2019 at 11:52 AM

28846 Calle Vis

28846 Calle Vista · No Longer Available
Location

28846 Calle Vista, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Rancho Niguel

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
Resort style living in this wonderful community of Rancho Niguel! Very close to Ocean! Fabulous Laguna Niguel Single Family Home. Soaring cathedral ceilings with beautiful marble floors are sure to make your heart flutter. Just upgraded with New Paint, New Carpets. Polished and Sealed the marble floors. This home has a beautiful Formal Living Room, Family Room, Dining room, Master suite, 3 bedrooms, Office, 2.5 baths!
Along with living in this beautiful home, you also become an exclusive member of the fabulous Rancho Niguel Club! This is truly a resort-like paradise that is exclusive to Rancho Niguel residents THE CLUB is included, with all of its amenities, volleyball, tennis courts, swimming pool, wading pool & spa, Private Park, basketball, gym, racquetball, private area that can be rented for gatherings. Fantastic Laguna Niguel schools, lots of neighborhood parks, close to shopping, dining, 5 star resorts & day spa's, easy access to freeways. Pets permitted on a case by case decision.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28846 Calle Vis have any available units?
28846 Calle Vis doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 28846 Calle Vis have?
Some of 28846 Calle Vis's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28846 Calle Vis currently offering any rent specials?
28846 Calle Vis is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28846 Calle Vis pet-friendly?
Yes, 28846 Calle Vis is pet friendly.
Does 28846 Calle Vis offer parking?
Yes, 28846 Calle Vis offers parking.
Does 28846 Calle Vis have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28846 Calle Vis does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28846 Calle Vis have a pool?
Yes, 28846 Calle Vis has a pool.
Does 28846 Calle Vis have accessible units?
No, 28846 Calle Vis does not have accessible units.
Does 28846 Calle Vis have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28846 Calle Vis has units with dishwashers.
