28846 Calle Vis

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven range recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court gym parking pool racquetball court cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly tennis court volleyball court

Resort style living in this wonderful community of Rancho Niguel! Very close to Ocean! Fabulous Laguna Niguel Single Family Home. Soaring cathedral ceilings with beautiful marble floors are sure to make your heart flutter. Just upgraded with New Paint, New Carpets. Polished and Sealed the marble floors. This home has a beautiful Formal Living Room, Family Room, Dining room, Master suite, 3 bedrooms, Office, 2.5 baths!

Along with living in this beautiful home, you also become an exclusive member of the fabulous Rancho Niguel Club! This is truly a resort-like paradise that is exclusive to Rancho Niguel residents THE CLUB is included, with all of its amenities, volleyball, tennis courts, swimming pool, wading pool & spa, Private Park, basketball, gym, racquetball, private area that can be rented for gatherings. Fantastic Laguna Niguel schools, lots of neighborhood parks, close to shopping, dining, 5 star resorts & day spa's, easy access to freeways. Pets permitted on a case by case decision.