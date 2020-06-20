28812 WOODCOCK Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool hot tub tennis court volleyball court

This stately home offers private quite location. Large entertainer's yard. Well maintained. Huge bonus room with wall-to-wall custom built-in cabinetry. Gourmet kitchen with ample room to host a party in the kitchen alone! Ground floor bedroom w/ full bath. Brand new wood flooring w/5" baseboards throughout. Saloon style wet bar. Cortez countertop w/full back-splashing, expansive food prep island, wine/coffee station. Turnkey condition. State of art clubhouse facilities. Pool, spa, tennis, basketball, volleyball, soccer field, baseball, tot-lot... All for the private use of residents & guests only.