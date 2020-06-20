All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM

28812 WOODCOCK Drive

28812 Woodcock Drive · No Longer Available
Location

28812 Woodcock Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Kite Hill

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
This stately home offers private quite location. Large entertainer's yard. Well maintained. Huge bonus room with wall-to-wall custom built-in cabinetry. Gourmet kitchen with ample room to host a party in the kitchen alone! Ground floor bedroom w/ full bath. Brand new wood flooring w/5" baseboards throughout. Saloon style wet bar. Cortez countertop w/full back-splashing, expansive food prep island, wine/coffee station. Turnkey condition. State of art clubhouse facilities. Pool, spa, tennis, basketball, volleyball, soccer field, baseball, tot-lot... All for the private use of residents & guests only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

