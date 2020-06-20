28812 WOODCOCK Drive

Amenities
This stately home offers private quite location. Large entertainer's yard. Well maintained. Huge bonus room with wall-to-wall custom built-in cabinetry. Gourmet kitchen with ample room to host a party in the kitchen alone! Ground floor bedroom w/ full bath. Brand new wood flooring w/5" baseboards throughout. Saloon style wet bar. Cortez countertop w/full back-splashing, expansive food prep island, wine/coffee station. Turnkey condition. State of art clubhouse facilities. Pool, spa, tennis, basketball, volleyball, soccer field, baseball, tot-lot... All for the private use of residents & guests only.