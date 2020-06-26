28812 Aloma Avenue

Amenities

Custom built 5,124 sq. ft. home with spectacular view in Laguna Niguel, this 5 bedroom/4.75 bath home has an open floor plan for the living room, dining room and kitchen. It has a family room, office, and plenty of storage spaces throughout. Features include an elevator from one of the garages to the second floor, recessed lighting and dual-glazed windows throughout, central vacuum, security and intercom system, surround sound in media room and master bedroom, concrete floors in the spacious family room and kitchen areas, laminated wood floors in the living and dining area, carpet from stairs throughout the second floor, and more. The kitchen has beautiful granite counters with an extra-large center island, dual dishwashers, and beautiful views of the city. There are also balconies off the family room, and one each of the north and south side of the top floor. **To apply go to https://24hourpm.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp**