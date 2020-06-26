All apartments in Laguna Niguel
28812 Aloma Avenue
Last updated June 19 2019 at 2:23 AM

28812 Aloma Avenue

28812 Aloma Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

28812 Aloma Avenue, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
elevator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
media room
Custom built 5,124 sq. ft. home with spectacular view in Laguna Niguel, this 5 bedroom/4.75 bath home has an open floor plan for the living room, dining room and kitchen. It has a family room, office, and plenty of storage spaces throughout. Features include an elevator from one of the garages to the second floor, recessed lighting and dual-glazed windows throughout, central vacuum, security and intercom system, surround sound in media room and master bedroom, concrete floors in the spacious family room and kitchen areas, laminated wood floors in the living and dining area, carpet from stairs throughout the second floor, and more. The kitchen has beautiful granite counters with an extra-large center island, dual dishwashers, and beautiful views of the city. There are also balconies off the family room, and one each of the north and south side of the top floor. **To apply go to https://24hourpm.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28812 Aloma Avenue have any available units?
28812 Aloma Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 28812 Aloma Avenue have?
Some of 28812 Aloma Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28812 Aloma Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
28812 Aloma Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28812 Aloma Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 28812 Aloma Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 28812 Aloma Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 28812 Aloma Avenue offers parking.
Does 28812 Aloma Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28812 Aloma Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28812 Aloma Avenue have a pool?
No, 28812 Aloma Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 28812 Aloma Avenue have accessible units?
No, 28812 Aloma Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 28812 Aloma Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28812 Aloma Avenue has units with dishwashers.
