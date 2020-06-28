All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Location

28766 Calle Vista, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Rancho Niguel

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
playground
pool
racquetball court
garage
tennis court
Great new monthly rental price. Inviting courtyard entry to detached four bedroom home in popular Rancho Niguel with private resident "The Club" included which offers tennis, sports courts, pools, exercise room, meeting room, racquetball court and tot lot. Cul-de-sac location with A/C. High ceilings in the formal living and dining room. New carpet and paint. Kitchen has lots of cabinets, gas range, ceiling fan and eating nook which opens to the back yard and covered patio. Family room with brick fireplace. Four bedrooms and 2 1/2 bath. Master bedroom and secondary bedrooms on the second level. Ceiling fans and neutral colors. Private location with fenced yard. Two car attached garage with direct access and storage cabinets. Close by to the 73 Toll-road, shopping and Blue Ribbon schools including Bergeson Elementary. The beach and coastal activities are 5 minutes away. Laguna Niguel Regional Park close with biking trails to Wood Canyon, lake amenities and walking trails. Melanie 949.433.5655

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28766 Calle Vista have any available units?
28766 Calle Vista doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 28766 Calle Vista have?
Some of 28766 Calle Vista's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28766 Calle Vista currently offering any rent specials?
28766 Calle Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28766 Calle Vista pet-friendly?
No, 28766 Calle Vista is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 28766 Calle Vista offer parking?
Yes, 28766 Calle Vista offers parking.
Does 28766 Calle Vista have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28766 Calle Vista does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28766 Calle Vista have a pool?
Yes, 28766 Calle Vista has a pool.
Does 28766 Calle Vista have accessible units?
No, 28766 Calle Vista does not have accessible units.
Does 28766 Calle Vista have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28766 Calle Vista has units with dishwashers.
