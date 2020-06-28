28766 Calle Vista

Amenities

Great new monthly rental price. Inviting courtyard entry to detached four bedroom home in popular Rancho Niguel with private resident "The Club" included which offers tennis, sports courts, pools, exercise room, meeting room, racquetball court and tot lot. Cul-de-sac location with A/C. High ceilings in the formal living and dining room. New carpet and paint. Kitchen has lots of cabinets, gas range, ceiling fan and eating nook which opens to the back yard and covered patio. Family room with brick fireplace. Four bedrooms and 2 1/2 bath. Master bedroom and secondary bedrooms on the second level. Ceiling fans and neutral colors. Private location with fenced yard. Two car attached garage with direct access and storage cabinets. Close by to the 73 Toll-road, shopping and Blue Ribbon schools including Bergeson Elementary. The beach and coastal activities are 5 minutes away. Laguna Niguel Regional Park close with biking trails to Wood Canyon, lake amenities and walking trails. Melanie 949.433.5655