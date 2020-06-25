All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Laguna Niguel, CA
28742 Calle Vista
Last updated July 6 2019 at 9:53 AM

28742 Calle Vista

28742 Calle Vista · No Longer Available
Laguna Niguel
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Pool
Location

28742 Calle Vista, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Rancho Niguel

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
fire pit
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 2.5 bath single family house located at the end of Cul-de-sac in the city of Laguna Niguel. Very light and bright living room with high ceilings, lots of widows and sliding doors opening into a private fenced and huge back yard with log fire pit. Upgraded kitchen with quartz counter tops and newer appliances. Newer laminate floors in the entire house. Bathrooms with quartz counter tops and newer fixtures. Remodeled walk-in shower in master bedroom. Fabulous club facilities with pools, spa, tennis and basketball courts plus club house. Easy access to Freeway Toll road entertainments and shopping centers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28742 Calle Vista have any available units?
28742 Calle Vista doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 28742 Calle Vista have?
Some of 28742 Calle Vista's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28742 Calle Vista currently offering any rent specials?
28742 Calle Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28742 Calle Vista pet-friendly?
No, 28742 Calle Vista is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 28742 Calle Vista offer parking?
Yes, 28742 Calle Vista offers parking.
Does 28742 Calle Vista have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28742 Calle Vista does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28742 Calle Vista have a pool?
Yes, 28742 Calle Vista has a pool.
Does 28742 Calle Vista have accessible units?
No, 28742 Calle Vista does not have accessible units.
Does 28742 Calle Vista have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28742 Calle Vista has units with dishwashers.
