28742 Calle Vista

Amenities

Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 2.5 bath single family house located at the end of Cul-de-sac in the city of Laguna Niguel. Very light and bright living room with high ceilings, lots of widows and sliding doors opening into a private fenced and huge back yard with log fire pit. Upgraded kitchen with quartz counter tops and newer appliances. Newer laminate floors in the entire house. Bathrooms with quartz counter tops and newer fixtures. Remodeled walk-in shower in master bedroom. Fabulous club facilities with pools, spa, tennis and basketball courts plus club house. Easy access to Freeway Toll road entertainments and shopping centers.