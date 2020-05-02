All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Last updated April 14 2020 at 1:07 PM

28733 La Siena

28733 La Siena · No Longer Available
Location

28733 La Siena, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Rancho Niguel

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
pool
furnished
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Great Views! 3bd/3ba Townhome walking distance to Laguna Niguel Regional Park - Loft style floor plan with great lake views!
New carpet and paint in this very nice Laguna Niguel town home in the Costa Brava Rancho Niguel Community. Beautiful West facing view overlooking the regional park with full lake and sunset views. Vaulted ceilings, 1 car attached and 1 detached garage.

3 Full Baths.
Minutes to shopping, dining, local community parks, YMCA, and excellent local schools.
Refrigerator and washer/dryer provided and access to community pool and amenities.

READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY!

AVAILABLE FOR 6-8 MONTHS LEASE.
Furnished rental is an option

No pets, please.

For more information please visit LRSRM.com or email directly to: Alan@Lrsrm.com

LRS Realty & Management Inc., is a Fair Housing Real Estate & Property Management Company.
DRE# 01820556

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5633057)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28733 La Siena have any available units?
28733 La Siena doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 28733 La Siena have?
Some of 28733 La Siena's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28733 La Siena currently offering any rent specials?
28733 La Siena is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28733 La Siena pet-friendly?
No, 28733 La Siena is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 28733 La Siena offer parking?
Yes, 28733 La Siena offers parking.
Does 28733 La Siena have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28733 La Siena offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28733 La Siena have a pool?
Yes, 28733 La Siena has a pool.
Does 28733 La Siena have accessible units?
No, 28733 La Siena does not have accessible units.
Does 28733 La Siena have units with dishwashers?
No, 28733 La Siena does not have units with dishwashers.

