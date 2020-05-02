28733 La Siena

Amenities

in unit laundry garage pool furnished carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet furnished in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Great Views! 3bd/3ba Townhome walking distance to Laguna Niguel Regional Park - Loft style floor plan with great lake views!

New carpet and paint in this very nice Laguna Niguel town home in the Costa Brava Rancho Niguel Community. Beautiful West facing view overlooking the regional park with full lake and sunset views. Vaulted ceilings, 1 car attached and 1 detached garage.



3 Full Baths.

Minutes to shopping, dining, local community parks, YMCA, and excellent local schools.

Refrigerator and washer/dryer provided and access to community pool and amenities.



READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY!



AVAILABLE FOR 6-8 MONTHS LEASE.

Furnished rental is an option



No pets, please.



For more information please visit LRSRM.com or email directly to: Alan@Lrsrm.com



LRS Realty & Management Inc., is a Fair Housing Real Estate & Property Management Company.

DRE# 01820556



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5633057)