28697 La Siena

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage hot tub

Just Reduced!! Great location upper unit lovely 2 Bedroom/2 Bath with no-one above or below in the fabulous Costa Brava tract right in the heart of the desirable Rancho Niguel area. It features, Spacious Light and bright open floor plan with cathedral ceiling, a large living and dining room, cozy fireplace in living room, New Laminate flooring and fresh paint and was just re-piped, Beautiful granite countertop Kitchen, a huge Master bedroom with vaulted ceilings and 2 closets, a granite countertop double vanity in the master bathroom. Large laundry room for full-size washer and dryer with more storage space and a new water heater. Private gated patio with a serene view and extra storage. Private one-car garage with automatic garage door opener cross the unit. Community pool and spa plus a tot lot. Short distance to the lake, parks and shopping center. Don't miss this great unit.