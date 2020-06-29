All apartments in Laguna Niguel
28697 La Siena

28697 La Siena · No Longer Available
Location

28697 La Siena, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Rancho Niguel

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Just Reduced!! Great location upper unit lovely 2 Bedroom/2 Bath with no-one above or below in the fabulous Costa Brava tract right in the heart of the desirable Rancho Niguel area. It features, Spacious Light and bright open floor plan with cathedral ceiling, a large living and dining room, cozy fireplace in living room, New Laminate flooring and fresh paint and was just re-piped, Beautiful granite countertop Kitchen, a huge Master bedroom with vaulted ceilings and 2 closets, a granite countertop double vanity in the master bathroom. Large laundry room for full-size washer and dryer with more storage space and a new water heater. Private gated patio with a serene view and extra storage. Private one-car garage with automatic garage door opener cross the unit. Community pool and spa plus a tot lot. Short distance to the lake, parks and shopping center. Don't miss this great unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28697 La Siena have any available units?
28697 La Siena doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 28697 La Siena have?
Some of 28697 La Siena's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28697 La Siena currently offering any rent specials?
28697 La Siena is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28697 La Siena pet-friendly?
No, 28697 La Siena is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 28697 La Siena offer parking?
Yes, 28697 La Siena offers parking.
Does 28697 La Siena have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28697 La Siena offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28697 La Siena have a pool?
Yes, 28697 La Siena has a pool.
Does 28697 La Siena have accessible units?
No, 28697 La Siena does not have accessible units.
Does 28697 La Siena have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28697 La Siena has units with dishwashers.
