All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Find more places like 28641 Placida Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
28641 Placida Avenue
Last updated January 11 2020 at 7:29 AM

28641 Placida Avenue

28641 Placida Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Niguel
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

28641 Placida Avenue, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Rolling Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Beautiful view home in gated community of Rolling Hills. Excellent location on quiet cul-de-sac street with panoramic sunset views. Spacious floor plan with high ceilings and lots of natural light. Hardwood wide plank flooring make the home warm and inviting. Remodeled kitchen with granite counters and upgraded stainless steel appliances. Large living room, dining room, family room and kitchen plus sunny breakfast nook. All bedrooms are spacious. Master bedroom on lower level has cozy fireplace and large master bathroom with over sized walk-in closet. Back yard has covered patio area to take advantage of amazing views and large grassy side yard with fruit trees. Large 3 car garage with wide driveway. Huge community park with pool, jacuzzi, tennis courts, basketball, sand volleyball, play equipment and lots of area to picnic and have children play. Call today for questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28641 Placida Avenue have any available units?
28641 Placida Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 28641 Placida Avenue have?
Some of 28641 Placida Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28641 Placida Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
28641 Placida Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28641 Placida Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 28641 Placida Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 28641 Placida Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 28641 Placida Avenue offers parking.
Does 28641 Placida Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28641 Placida Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28641 Placida Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 28641 Placida Avenue has a pool.
Does 28641 Placida Avenue have accessible units?
No, 28641 Placida Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 28641 Placida Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 28641 Placida Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Move Cross Country
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Pointe Niguel
29781 Niguel Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Similar Pages

Laguna Niguel 1 BedroomsLaguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaguna Niguel Pet Friendly Places
Laguna Niguel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CA
La Habra, CAEncinitas, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego