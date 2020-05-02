28641 Placida Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage tennis court volleyball court

Beautiful view home in gated community of Rolling Hills. Excellent location on quiet cul-de-sac street with panoramic sunset views. Spacious floor plan with high ceilings and lots of natural light. Hardwood wide plank flooring make the home warm and inviting. Remodeled kitchen with granite counters and upgraded stainless steel appliances. Large living room, dining room, family room and kitchen plus sunny breakfast nook. All bedrooms are spacious. Master bedroom on lower level has cozy fireplace and large master bathroom with over sized walk-in closet. Back yard has covered patio area to take advantage of amazing views and large grassy side yard with fruit trees. Large 3 car garage with wide driveway. Huge community park with pool, jacuzzi, tennis courts, basketball, sand volleyball, play equipment and lots of area to picnic and have children play. Call today for questions.