28555 Las Arubas

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking media room

Immaculate three bedroom residence in the desirable T tract in Laguna Niguel! The floorplan features a spacious Family Room with fireplace, Kitchen with granite countertops and island, Dining area, and three bedrooms. The Master Bedroom has it's own bathroom with dual vanities and a walk in shower. The quaint back patio is perfect for entertaining and lounging this Summer! The home is only a few minutes drive to shops, restaurants, movie theaters, the Laguna Niguel Lake, gyms, and more.