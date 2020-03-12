All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Find more places like 28542 El Peppino.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
28542 El Peppino
Last updated March 22 2019 at 3:56 AM

28542 El Peppino

28542 El Peppino · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Niguel
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

28542 El Peppino, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Rancho Niguel

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
playground
pool
racquetball court
garage
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
Beautiful clean 3 bedroom 2.5 bath two story single family home in the desirable community of Laguna Niguel. Features include newly remodeled kitchen, granite counters, island with seating space. Downstairs bath has been fully remodeled. Open living space with vaulted ceilings and fireplace. All three bedrooms are upstairs. Master bedroom has large walk-in closet. Private backyard with newly installed artificial turf for easy maintenance. Attached 2 car garage with direct access. Rent includes membership to the Club at Rancho Niguel which includes 2 swimming pools, wading pool, spa, playground, gym, soccer-field, racquetball, volleyball, basketball and tennis courts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28542 El Peppino have any available units?
28542 El Peppino doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 28542 El Peppino have?
Some of 28542 El Peppino's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28542 El Peppino currently offering any rent specials?
28542 El Peppino is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28542 El Peppino pet-friendly?
No, 28542 El Peppino is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 28542 El Peppino offer parking?
Yes, 28542 El Peppino offers parking.
Does 28542 El Peppino have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28542 El Peppino does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28542 El Peppino have a pool?
Yes, 28542 El Peppino has a pool.
Does 28542 El Peppino have accessible units?
No, 28542 El Peppino does not have accessible units.
Does 28542 El Peppino have units with dishwashers?
No, 28542 El Peppino does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Pointe Niguel
29781 Niguel Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Similar Pages

Laguna Niguel 1 BedroomsLaguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaguna Niguel Pet Friendly Places
Laguna Niguel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CA
La Habra, CAEncinitas, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego