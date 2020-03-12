28542 El Peppino

Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court gym playground pool racquetball court garage hot tub tennis court volleyball court

Beautiful clean 3 bedroom 2.5 bath two story single family home in the desirable community of Laguna Niguel. Features include newly remodeled kitchen, granite counters, island with seating space. Downstairs bath has been fully remodeled. Open living space with vaulted ceilings and fireplace. All three bedrooms are upstairs. Master bedroom has large walk-in closet. Private backyard with newly installed artificial turf for easy maintenance. Attached 2 car garage with direct access. Rent includes membership to the Club at Rancho Niguel which includes 2 swimming pools, wading pool, spa, playground, gym, soccer-field, racquetball, volleyball, basketball and tennis courts.