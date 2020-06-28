28491 La Plumosa

Amenities

Fantastic mediterranean executive home in sought after Rancho Niguel Community. Located at the end of a quite cul-de-sac street with panoramic views of sunset, hills, mountains, city lights. There is a main floor bedroom with bath and a large upstairs bonus room. Extensive travertine and marble flooring throughout the house. The home boast a new kitchen with kitchen island, quartz countertops, white cabinetry, cabinet shelving with pull outs, and top of the line stainless steel appliances. The windows have been replaced with double pane windows. There is a fireplace in the living room and family room. The property belongs to the Rancho Niguel Club with 3 pools, spas, jacuzzi, tennis courts, basketball courts, racquetball court, and exercise/gym.

Perfect family oriented neighborhood with lots of privacy but yet close to major freeways, shopping and award winning schools.