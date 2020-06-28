All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Last updated November 12 2019 at 6:19 AM

28491 La Plumosa

28491 La Plumosa · No Longer Available
Location

28491 La Plumosa, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Rancho Niguel

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
tennis court
Fantastic mediterranean executive home in sought after Rancho Niguel Community. Located at the end of a quite cul-de-sac street with panoramic views of sunset, hills, mountains, city lights. There is a main floor bedroom with bath and a large upstairs bonus room. Extensive travertine and marble flooring throughout the house. The home boast a new kitchen with kitchen island, quartz countertops, white cabinetry, cabinet shelving with pull outs, and top of the line stainless steel appliances. The windows have been replaced with double pane windows. There is a fireplace in the living room and family room. The property belongs to the Rancho Niguel Club with 3 pools, spas, jacuzzi, tennis courts, basketball courts, racquetball court, and exercise/gym.
Perfect family oriented neighborhood with lots of privacy but yet close to major freeways, shopping and award winning schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28491 La Plumosa have any available units?
28491 La Plumosa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 28491 La Plumosa have?
Some of 28491 La Plumosa's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28491 La Plumosa currently offering any rent specials?
28491 La Plumosa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28491 La Plumosa pet-friendly?
No, 28491 La Plumosa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 28491 La Plumosa offer parking?
Yes, 28491 La Plumosa offers parking.
Does 28491 La Plumosa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28491 La Plumosa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28491 La Plumosa have a pool?
Yes, 28491 La Plumosa has a pool.
Does 28491 La Plumosa have accessible units?
No, 28491 La Plumosa does not have accessible units.
Does 28491 La Plumosa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28491 La Plumosa has units with dishwashers.
