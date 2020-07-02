All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Last updated April 12 2020 at 10:51 AM

28371 Via Alfonse

28371 Via Alfonse · No Longer Available
Location

28371 Via Alfonse, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Rancho Niguel

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
playground
racquetball court
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
racquetball court
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
Rancho Niguel Stunner - Highly sought-after Rancho Niguel home with ALL the bells and whistles. Completely renovated, this one will not last! Light and airy with an abundance of windows, soaring cathedral ceilings and polished hardwood floors are sure to make your heart flutter. Open gourmet kitchen with marble throughout, upgraded stainless steel appliances and tons of counter space, including a breakfast bar! Wander upstairs and notice the 3 spacious bedrooms and custom upgraded bathrooms. The master bedroom and bath are a MUST SEE! Accent tile wall, designer floors, double vanity, upgraded marble countertops, soft-close cabinets, plus a gorgeous walk-in shower. Panoramic city and hill views can be seen from the master bedroom as well as the spacious backyard!! This home is full of perfect touches in every corner. Along with living in this beautiful home, you also become an exclusive member of the fabulous Rancho Niguel Club! This is truly a resort-like paradise that is exclusive to Rancho Niguel residents. The club has 3 pools (one is a 1-foot deep tot pool) bubbling spa, 8 lighted tennis courts, racquetball courts, basketball courts, playground, volleyball courts, huge sports field AND not one, but two areas available for party rentals. If you are looking for a home to create wonderful memories in, this is it!!!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4718835)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28371 Via Alfonse have any available units?
28371 Via Alfonse doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 28371 Via Alfonse have?
Some of 28371 Via Alfonse's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28371 Via Alfonse currently offering any rent specials?
28371 Via Alfonse is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28371 Via Alfonse pet-friendly?
No, 28371 Via Alfonse is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 28371 Via Alfonse offer parking?
No, 28371 Via Alfonse does not offer parking.
Does 28371 Via Alfonse have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28371 Via Alfonse does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28371 Via Alfonse have a pool?
Yes, 28371 Via Alfonse has a pool.
Does 28371 Via Alfonse have accessible units?
No, 28371 Via Alfonse does not have accessible units.
Does 28371 Via Alfonse have units with dishwashers?
No, 28371 Via Alfonse does not have units with dishwashers.

