28371 Via Alfonse

Rancho Niguel Stunner - Highly sought-after Rancho Niguel home with ALL the bells and whistles. Completely renovated, this one will not last! Light and airy with an abundance of windows, soaring cathedral ceilings and polished hardwood floors are sure to make your heart flutter. Open gourmet kitchen with marble throughout, upgraded stainless steel appliances and tons of counter space, including a breakfast bar! Wander upstairs and notice the 3 spacious bedrooms and custom upgraded bathrooms. The master bedroom and bath are a MUST SEE! Accent tile wall, designer floors, double vanity, upgraded marble countertops, soft-close cabinets, plus a gorgeous walk-in shower. Panoramic city and hill views can be seen from the master bedroom as well as the spacious backyard!! This home is full of perfect touches in every corner. Along with living in this beautiful home, you also become an exclusive member of the fabulous Rancho Niguel Club! This is truly a resort-like paradise that is exclusive to Rancho Niguel residents. The club has 3 pools (one is a 1-foot deep tot pool) bubbling spa, 8 lighted tennis courts, racquetball courts, basketball courts, playground, volleyball courts, huge sports field AND not one, but two areas available for party rentals. If you are looking for a home to create wonderful memories in, this is it!!!!



No Pets Allowed



