28366 Via Alfonse

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry playground pool racquetball court hot tub tennis court volleyball court

Must see, highly sought-after Rancho Niguel corner lot with a HUGE backyard! Light and airy with an abundance of windows, soaring cathedral ceilings and the beautiful hardwood floors are sure to make your heart flutter. Updated kitchen has granite throughout, upgraded stainless steel appliances, and tons of counter space. Spacious family room with gas fireplace is open to the kitchen with the indoor laundry room right down the hall. All bedrooms are upstairs, including a spacious master suite. Along with living in this beautiful home, you also become an exclusive member of the fabulous Rancho Niguel Club! This is truly a resort-like paradise that is exclusive to Rancho Niguel residents. The club has 3 pools (one is a 1-foot deep tot pool) bubbling spa, 8 lighted tennis courts, racquetball courts, basketball courts, playground, volleyball courts, huge sports field AND not one, but two areas available for party rentals. If you are looking for a home to create wonderful memories in, this is it!!!!