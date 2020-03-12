All apartments in Laguna Niguel
28366 Via Alfonse
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

28366 Via Alfonse

28366 via Alfonse · No Longer Available
Location

28366 via Alfonse, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Rancho Niguel

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
playground
pool
racquetball court
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
Must see, highly sought-after Rancho Niguel corner lot with a HUGE backyard! Light and airy with an abundance of windows, soaring cathedral ceilings and the beautiful hardwood floors are sure to make your heart flutter. Updated kitchen has granite throughout, upgraded stainless steel appliances, and tons of counter space. Spacious family room with gas fireplace is open to the kitchen with the indoor laundry room right down the hall. All bedrooms are upstairs, including a spacious master suite. Along with living in this beautiful home, you also become an exclusive member of the fabulous Rancho Niguel Club! This is truly a resort-like paradise that is exclusive to Rancho Niguel residents. The club has 3 pools (one is a 1-foot deep tot pool) bubbling spa, 8 lighted tennis courts, racquetball courts, basketball courts, playground, volleyball courts, huge sports field AND not one, but two areas available for party rentals. If you are looking for a home to create wonderful memories in, this is it!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28366 Via Alfonse have any available units?
28366 Via Alfonse doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 28366 Via Alfonse have?
Some of 28366 Via Alfonse's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28366 Via Alfonse currently offering any rent specials?
28366 Via Alfonse is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28366 Via Alfonse pet-friendly?
No, 28366 Via Alfonse is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 28366 Via Alfonse offer parking?
No, 28366 Via Alfonse does not offer parking.
Does 28366 Via Alfonse have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28366 Via Alfonse does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28366 Via Alfonse have a pool?
Yes, 28366 Via Alfonse has a pool.
Does 28366 Via Alfonse have accessible units?
No, 28366 Via Alfonse does not have accessible units.
Does 28366 Via Alfonse have units with dishwashers?
No, 28366 Via Alfonse does not have units with dishwashers.
