28361 La Plumosa

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool racquetball court bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court volleyball court

Amazing View Property in Laguna Niguel - One of the best view homes on a tree-lined street with homes only one side of street. When you enter this spectacular five bedroom, three full bath home you'll notice high vaulted ceilings and large windows providing a tremendous amount of natural light with neutral colors and designer touches throughout. The dining room and living room are divided by a double sided fireplace that's great for entertaining. There is a main floor bedroom with full bathroom that's ideal for guests. The kitchen has undergone a complete remodel with stainless steel appliance package, Sub Zero refrigerator, granite counters, rich wood cabinets and an extended island with seating for four. The casement windows look out to the most amazing views. The family room is off the kitchen and has a beautiful built-in and warm fireplace. The back yard is perfect for entertaining, with a built in barbecue island surrounded by lush plants, trees and grass. Daily sunsets, annual fireworks, forever views and when its too much view, you can roll out the awnings for some shade. Upstairs are four large bedrooms and two baths. The Master Bedroom is huge and has wall to wall windows, A large walk-in closet and a second reach in closet. The master bathroom includes separate bathtub and shower and yes - great views! The amenities that are available with membership for The Club at Rancho Niguel includes multiple swimming pools, fitness room, tennis courts, beach volleyball and racquetball.



(RLNE4873592)