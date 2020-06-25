All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Find more places like 28361 La Plumosa.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
28361 La Plumosa
Last updated June 4 2019 at 9:34 AM

28361 La Plumosa

28361 La Plumosa · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Niguel
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

28361 La Plumosa, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Rancho Niguel

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
Amazing View Property in Laguna Niguel - One of the best view homes on a tree-lined street with homes only one side of street. When you enter this spectacular five bedroom, three full bath home you'll notice high vaulted ceilings and large windows providing a tremendous amount of natural light with neutral colors and designer touches throughout. The dining room and living room are divided by a double sided fireplace that's great for entertaining. There is a main floor bedroom with full bathroom that's ideal for guests. The kitchen has undergone a complete remodel with stainless steel appliance package, Sub Zero refrigerator, granite counters, rich wood cabinets and an extended island with seating for four. The casement windows look out to the most amazing views. The family room is off the kitchen and has a beautiful built-in and warm fireplace. The back yard is perfect for entertaining, with a built in barbecue island surrounded by lush plants, trees and grass. Daily sunsets, annual fireworks, forever views and when its too much view, you can roll out the awnings for some shade. Upstairs are four large bedrooms and two baths. The Master Bedroom is huge and has wall to wall windows, A large walk-in closet and a second reach in closet. The master bathroom includes separate bathtub and shower and yes - great views! The amenities that are available with membership for The Club at Rancho Niguel includes multiple swimming pools, fitness room, tennis courts, beach volleyball and racquetball.

(RLNE4873592)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28361 La Plumosa have any available units?
28361 La Plumosa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 28361 La Plumosa have?
Some of 28361 La Plumosa's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28361 La Plumosa currently offering any rent specials?
28361 La Plumosa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28361 La Plumosa pet-friendly?
Yes, 28361 La Plumosa is pet friendly.
Does 28361 La Plumosa offer parking?
No, 28361 La Plumosa does not offer parking.
Does 28361 La Plumosa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28361 La Plumosa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28361 La Plumosa have a pool?
Yes, 28361 La Plumosa has a pool.
Does 28361 La Plumosa have accessible units?
No, 28361 La Plumosa does not have accessible units.
Does 28361 La Plumosa have units with dishwashers?
No, 28361 La Plumosa does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Move Cross Country
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Pointe Niguel
29781 Niguel Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Similar Pages

Laguna Niguel 1 BedroomsLaguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaguna Niguel Pet Friendly Places
Laguna Niguel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CA
La Habra, CAEncinitas, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego