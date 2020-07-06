All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Last updated April 27 2020 at 10:44 PM

28243 La Gallina

28243 La Gallina · No Longer Available
Location

28243 La Gallina, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Rancho Niguel

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

Pleasing, unfurnished, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathroom condo home property rental on the Rancho Niguel neighborhood in Laguna Niguel.

It comes with 1 covered, assigned parking spot. Theres also storage next to the carport.

This spacious unit which is located on the 2nd floor and 1 floored area, features carpeted flooring, fireplace, high vaulted ceilings, and skylights. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with quartz countertops, fine cabinetry, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and oven/range. In-unit washer and dryer are also included in the rent along with ceiling fans, central A/C, and electric heating. The exterior has a balcony. Tenants can freely use the shared swimming pool. No pets but still negotiable on a case-to-case basis. Smoking is not allowed, too. Renter pays electricity, gas, landscaping, sewage, and trash whereas the landlord will cover the water, HOA fees, and trash utilities.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Laguna Niguel Regional Park and La Plata Park.

Bus lines:
90 Tustin Station - Dana Point Harbor - 0.2 mile
85 Mission Viejo - Laguna Niguel - 0.4 mile

Rail lines:
Inland Empire OC - 1.1 miles
Orange County Line - 1.1 miles

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5723301)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28243 La Gallina have any available units?
28243 La Gallina doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 28243 La Gallina have?
Some of 28243 La Gallina's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28243 La Gallina currently offering any rent specials?
28243 La Gallina is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28243 La Gallina pet-friendly?
No, 28243 La Gallina is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 28243 La Gallina offer parking?
Yes, 28243 La Gallina offers parking.
Does 28243 La Gallina have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28243 La Gallina offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28243 La Gallina have a pool?
Yes, 28243 La Gallina has a pool.
Does 28243 La Gallina have accessible units?
No, 28243 La Gallina does not have accessible units.
Does 28243 La Gallina have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28243 La Gallina has units with dishwashers.

