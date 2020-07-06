28243 La Gallina

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking pool 24hr maintenance internet access

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!



Pleasing, unfurnished, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathroom condo home property rental on the Rancho Niguel neighborhood in Laguna Niguel.



It comes with 1 covered, assigned parking spot. Theres also storage next to the carport.



This spacious unit which is located on the 2nd floor and 1 floored area, features carpeted flooring, fireplace, high vaulted ceilings, and skylights. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with quartz countertops, fine cabinetry, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and oven/range. In-unit washer and dryer are also included in the rent along with ceiling fans, central A/C, and electric heating. The exterior has a balcony. Tenants can freely use the shared swimming pool. No pets but still negotiable on a case-to-case basis. Smoking is not allowed, too. Renter pays electricity, gas, landscaping, sewage, and trash whereas the landlord will cover the water, HOA fees, and trash utilities.



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Laguna Niguel Regional Park and La Plata Park.



Bus lines:

90 Tustin Station - Dana Point Harbor - 0.2 mile

85 Mission Viejo - Laguna Niguel - 0.4 mile



Rail lines:

Inland Empire OC - 1.1 miles

Orange County Line - 1.1 miles



No Pets Allowed



