28215 Paseo El Siena

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage guest parking

Beautiful 2 Bedroom/2 1/2 Bath Condo in the GATED community of Bridgeport Terrace. TWO MASTER BEDROOMS WITH ON SUITE BATHROOMS. Two story with spacious open living room and dining room. It features new carpeting in living room, dining room, stairs and bedrooms. Travertine tile is in the entryway, kitchen and all bathrooms. Large closets in each bedroom. The back patio is spacious with granite table and umbrella. Patio looks out to a lushes greenbelt area. WASHER, DRYER, REFRIGERATOR, GAS RANGE AND BUILT IN MICROWAVE ARE INCLUDED. Central air conditioning a ceiling fans in bedrooms and dining room. Cozy gas fireplace in the living room. ATTACHED ONE CAR GARAGE. The community includes guest parking, swimming pool and jacuzzi. Perfect location with quick easy access to the 5 freeway.