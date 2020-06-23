All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

28215 Paseo El Siena

28215 Paseo El Siena · No Longer Available
Location

28215 Paseo El Siena, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
Beautiful 2 Bedroom/2 1/2 Bath Condo in the GATED community of Bridgeport Terrace. TWO MASTER BEDROOMS WITH ON SUITE BATHROOMS. Two story with spacious open living room and dining room. It features new carpeting in living room, dining room, stairs and bedrooms. Travertine tile is in the entryway, kitchen and all bathrooms. Large closets in each bedroom. The back patio is spacious with granite table and umbrella. Patio looks out to a lushes greenbelt area. WASHER, DRYER, REFRIGERATOR, GAS RANGE AND BUILT IN MICROWAVE ARE INCLUDED. Central air conditioning a ceiling fans in bedrooms and dining room. Cozy gas fireplace in the living room. ATTACHED ONE CAR GARAGE. The community includes guest parking, swimming pool and jacuzzi. Perfect location with quick easy access to the 5 freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28215 Paseo El Siena have any available units?
28215 Paseo El Siena doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 28215 Paseo El Siena have?
Some of 28215 Paseo El Siena's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28215 Paseo El Siena currently offering any rent specials?
28215 Paseo El Siena is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28215 Paseo El Siena pet-friendly?
No, 28215 Paseo El Siena is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 28215 Paseo El Siena offer parking?
Yes, 28215 Paseo El Siena offers parking.
Does 28215 Paseo El Siena have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28215 Paseo El Siena offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28215 Paseo El Siena have a pool?
Yes, 28215 Paseo El Siena has a pool.
Does 28215 Paseo El Siena have accessible units?
No, 28215 Paseo El Siena does not have accessible units.
Does 28215 Paseo El Siena have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28215 Paseo El Siena has units with dishwashers.
