28173 Via Fierro

Centrally located, this two-bedroom, two bath unit cannot be beat! Open and airy with lovely high ceilings, this upper unit has everything a busy professional would want or need. Garage? Fireplace? Indoor laundry? Check, check and check! Looking for more amenities? Don’t miss the spacious and recently remodeled kitchen and bathrooms, all with beautiful dark cabinetry and granite counter tops. Each bedroom is quite generous with mirrored closets, ceiling fans, and neutral paint. Entire unit was recently painted and recarpeted. Mirador is a nice urban community including a pool and spa, and only a 10-minute walk to schools, shopping, theaters, restaurants.