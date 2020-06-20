All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

28173 Via Fierro

28173 via Fierro · No Longer Available
Location

28173 via Fierro, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Rancho Niguel

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Centrally located, this two-bedroom, two bath unit cannot be beat! Open and airy with lovely high ceilings, this upper unit has everything a busy professional would want or need. Garage? Fireplace? Indoor laundry? Check, check and check! Looking for more amenities? Don’t miss the spacious and recently remodeled kitchen and bathrooms, all with beautiful dark cabinetry and granite counter tops. Each bedroom is quite generous with mirrored closets, ceiling fans, and neutral paint. Entire unit was recently painted and recarpeted. Mirador is a nice urban community including a pool and spa, and only a 10-minute walk to schools, shopping, theaters, restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28173 Via Fierro have any available units?
28173 Via Fierro doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 28173 Via Fierro have?
Some of 28173 Via Fierro's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28173 Via Fierro currently offering any rent specials?
28173 Via Fierro isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28173 Via Fierro pet-friendly?
No, 28173 Via Fierro is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 28173 Via Fierro offer parking?
Yes, 28173 Via Fierro does offer parking.
Does 28173 Via Fierro have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28173 Via Fierro does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28173 Via Fierro have a pool?
Yes, 28173 Via Fierro has a pool.
Does 28173 Via Fierro have accessible units?
No, 28173 Via Fierro does not have accessible units.
Does 28173 Via Fierro have units with dishwashers?
No, 28173 Via Fierro does not have units with dishwashers.
