Last updated June 22 2020 at 11:56 AM

28146 El Montanero

28146 El Montanero · (949) 422-1330
Location

28146 El Montanero, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Rancho Niguel

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1278 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Outstanding upstairs condo, located in the beautiful community of Mirador. Soaring vaulted ceilings welcome you as soon as you enter. This home features 2 spacious bedrooms plus an office and 2 1/2 bathrooms. Open concept floor plan. Relax on the generously sized patio facing lush greenery and beautiful palm trees. The master suite features private access to the patio, a large mirrored walk in closet, and double vanities. Attached 1 car garage and assigned carport. Walking distance to the association pool and spa. Walking distance to main shopping center (includes restaurants, grocery store, convenience stores, shopping, etc.). Centrally located. Quick access to 73 toll road, as well as the 5 freeway. Only about 10 minutes away from Orange County's famous coastline and beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28146 El Montanero have any available units?
28146 El Montanero has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 28146 El Montanero have?
Some of 28146 El Montanero's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28146 El Montanero currently offering any rent specials?
28146 El Montanero is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28146 El Montanero pet-friendly?
No, 28146 El Montanero is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 28146 El Montanero offer parking?
Yes, 28146 El Montanero offers parking.
Does 28146 El Montanero have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28146 El Montanero does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28146 El Montanero have a pool?
Yes, 28146 El Montanero has a pool.
Does 28146 El Montanero have accessible units?
No, 28146 El Montanero does not have accessible units.
Does 28146 El Montanero have units with dishwashers?
No, 28146 El Montanero does not have units with dishwashers.
