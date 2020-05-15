28146 El Montanero

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets pool hot tub microwave

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities carport parking pool garage hot tub

Outstanding upstairs condo, located in the beautiful community of Mirador. Soaring vaulted ceilings welcome you as soon as you enter. This home features 2 spacious bedrooms plus an office and 2 1/2 bathrooms. Open concept floor plan. Relax on the generously sized patio facing lush greenery and beautiful palm trees. The master suite features private access to the patio, a large mirrored walk in closet, and double vanities. Attached 1 car garage and assigned carport. Walking distance to the association pool and spa. Walking distance to main shopping center (includes restaurants, grocery store, convenience stores, shopping, etc.). Centrally located. Quick access to 73 toll road, as well as the 5 freeway. Only about 10 minutes away from Orange County's famous coastline and beaches.