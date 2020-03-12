28145 Via Luis

Amenities

A TURNKEY HOME- PRICED TO LEASE QUICKLY 3 BEDROOM HOME in Rancho Niguel Community. Enjoy your Model Perfect beautiful unit with breath taking views of hills, city lights and magical sunsets. Home was recently remodeled with quality appointments. This 3 bedroom- 2.5 bath with two master suites, with an addition of a walking closet in the 2nd bedroom with an en-suite bath. Loft was converted into a third bedroom with awe inspiring views, closet and full bath. Newer laminate floors, 4 inch baseboards, newer paint, all new bathrooms with low flow toilets, brand new cabinets with quartz counter tops, brand new sinks, faucets, lighting, mirrors, recessed lighting in all the rooms, newer water heater. Kitchen was separated from the living area with the addition of a built in pantry. Brand new top of the line appliances, granite counter tops. Master suite offers a huge walk in closet, beautiful double vanity with quartz counter tops, gorgeous mirrors and lighting. Water is included in the lease. Located in the heart of Laguna Niguel, near award winning elementary, middle school and high schools. Walking distance to fantastic shops, restaurants, movie theaters, world class fitness gym and only a few miles to Southern California's white sandy beaches, 5 star resorts, the famous Dana Point Harbor, Laguna Beach and Monarch Beach, hiking, walking and biking trails. Don't miss this fantastic opportunity to lease this home before it's too late. Walking distance to the Elementary school.