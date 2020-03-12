All apartments in Laguna Niguel
28145 Via Luis

28145 via Luis · No Longer Available
Location

28145 via Luis, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Rancho Niguel

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
A TURNKEY HOME- PRICED TO LEASE QUICKLY 3 BEDROOM HOME in Rancho Niguel Community. Enjoy your Model Perfect beautiful unit with breath taking views of hills, city lights and magical sunsets. Home was recently remodeled with quality appointments. This 3 bedroom- 2.5 bath with two master suites, with an addition of a walking closet in the 2nd bedroom with an en-suite bath. Loft was converted into a third bedroom with awe inspiring views, closet and full bath. Newer laminate floors, 4 inch baseboards, newer paint, all new bathrooms with low flow toilets, brand new cabinets with quartz counter tops, brand new sinks, faucets, lighting, mirrors, recessed lighting in all the rooms, newer water heater. Kitchen was separated from the living area with the addition of a built in pantry. Brand new top of the line appliances, granite counter tops. Master suite offers a huge walk in closet, beautiful double vanity with quartz counter tops, gorgeous mirrors and lighting. Water is included in the lease. Located in the heart of Laguna Niguel, near award winning elementary, middle school and high schools. Walking distance to fantastic shops, restaurants, movie theaters, world class fitness gym and only a few miles to Southern California's white sandy beaches, 5 star resorts, the famous Dana Point Harbor, Laguna Beach and Monarch Beach, hiking, walking and biking trails. Don't miss this fantastic opportunity to lease this home before it's too late. Walking distance to the Elementary school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28145 Via Luis have any available units?
28145 Via Luis doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 28145 Via Luis have?
Some of 28145 Via Luis's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28145 Via Luis currently offering any rent specials?
28145 Via Luis is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28145 Via Luis pet-friendly?
No, 28145 Via Luis is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 28145 Via Luis offer parking?
Yes, 28145 Via Luis offers parking.
Does 28145 Via Luis have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28145 Via Luis does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28145 Via Luis have a pool?
No, 28145 Via Luis does not have a pool.
Does 28145 Via Luis have accessible units?
No, 28145 Via Luis does not have accessible units.
Does 28145 Via Luis have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28145 Via Luis has units with dishwashers.
