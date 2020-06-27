All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Find more places like 28145 Via Fierro.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
28145 Via Fierro
Last updated October 8 2019 at 11:48 PM

28145 Via Fierro

28145 via Fierro · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Niguel
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

28145 via Fierro, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Rancho Niguel

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
- Three level townhouse with loft style bedroom
- Stainless Fridge (Not Warranted), Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, and Microwave Included
- Washer and Dryer Included (Not Warranted)
- Extended balcony
- Private bonus room with attached bathroom
- Central A/C and Heat
- Gas fireplace
- One car garage and one assigned additional space
- Community pool
- Water, Sewer & Trash included

- Pet okay with additional $500 pet deposit
- This property is not accepting section 8 or any third party housing at this time

- Rental rates, availability, lease terms, deposits, apartment features, amenities, and specials are subject to change without notice
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28145 Via Fierro have any available units?
28145 Via Fierro doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 28145 Via Fierro have?
Some of 28145 Via Fierro's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28145 Via Fierro currently offering any rent specials?
28145 Via Fierro is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28145 Via Fierro pet-friendly?
Yes, 28145 Via Fierro is pet friendly.
Does 28145 Via Fierro offer parking?
Yes, 28145 Via Fierro offers parking.
Does 28145 Via Fierro have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28145 Via Fierro offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28145 Via Fierro have a pool?
Yes, 28145 Via Fierro has a pool.
Does 28145 Via Fierro have accessible units?
No, 28145 Via Fierro does not have accessible units.
Does 28145 Via Fierro have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28145 Via Fierro has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Pointe Niguel
29781 Niguel Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Similar Pages

Laguna Niguel 1 BedroomsLaguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaguna Niguel Pet Friendly Places
Laguna Niguel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CA
La Habra, CAEncinitas, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego