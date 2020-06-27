28145 Via Fierro

Amenities
- Three level townhouse with loft style bedroom
- Stainless Fridge (Not Warranted), Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, and Microwave Included
- Washer and Dryer Included (Not Warranted)
- Extended balcony
- Private bonus room with attached bathroom
- Central A/C and Heat
- Gas fireplace
- One car garage and one assigned additional space
- Community pool
- Water, Sewer & Trash included
- Pet okay with additional $500 pet deposit
- This property is not accepting section 8 or any third party housing at this time
- Rental rates, availability, lease terms, deposits, apartment features, amenities, and specials are subject to change without notice
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.