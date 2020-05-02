28102 El Montanero

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

This impressive Rancho Niguel town home offers an amazing sense of privacy given its unique location nestled in the Mirador community. There is low maintenance landscape in your gated, wrap around yard. Enter into soaring ceilings, natural light, upgraded laminate wood floors, dual pane windows, completed with a modern fireplace. The spacious master bedroom looks out to serene landscaping and the master bath features dual vanities and a large walk-in closet. The secondary bedroom upstairs has direct access to its own bathroom and views out to a lush greenbelt. Furthermore, there is a very accommodating bedroom and full bath on the main floor. Lots of storage can be found in your two car direct access garage and within the laundry room inside the home. A hidden walk way nestled behind the yard provides for easy access to the resort style amenities including a pool and spa. A great location within Laugna Niguel, zoned for top rated schools and a convenient location with easy access to trains, toll roads, freeways, restaurants, shops, parks, gyms and much more.