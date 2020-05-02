All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Laguna Niguel, CA
28102 El Montanero
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:23 PM

28102 El Montanero

28102 El Montanero · (949) 395-2920
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

28102 El Montanero, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Rancho Niguel

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 129 · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1342 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This impressive Rancho Niguel town home offers an amazing sense of privacy given its unique location nestled in the Mirador community. There is low maintenance landscape in your gated, wrap around yard. Enter into soaring ceilings, natural light, upgraded laminate wood floors, dual pane windows, completed with a modern fireplace. The spacious master bedroom looks out to serene landscaping and the master bath features dual vanities and a large walk-in closet. The secondary bedroom upstairs has direct access to its own bathroom and views out to a lush greenbelt. Furthermore, there is a very accommodating bedroom and full bath on the main floor. Lots of storage can be found in your two car direct access garage and within the laundry room inside the home. A hidden walk way nestled behind the yard provides for easy access to the resort style amenities including a pool and spa. A great location within Laugna Niguel, zoned for top rated schools and a convenient location with easy access to trains, toll roads, freeways, restaurants, shops, parks, gyms and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28102 El Montanero have any available units?
28102 El Montanero has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 28102 El Montanero have?
Some of 28102 El Montanero's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28102 El Montanero currently offering any rent specials?
28102 El Montanero isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28102 El Montanero pet-friendly?
No, 28102 El Montanero is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 28102 El Montanero offer parking?
Yes, 28102 El Montanero does offer parking.
Does 28102 El Montanero have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28102 El Montanero does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28102 El Montanero have a pool?
Yes, 28102 El Montanero has a pool.
Does 28102 El Montanero have accessible units?
No, 28102 El Montanero does not have accessible units.
Does 28102 El Montanero have units with dishwashers?
No, 28102 El Montanero does not have units with dishwashers.
