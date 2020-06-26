All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Last updated March 22 2020

27966 Via Ambrosa

27966 Via Ambrosa · No Longer Available
Location

27966 Via Ambrosa, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Rancho Niguel

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Fantastic, remodeled end carriage unit with attached direct access garage and no one above or below you. Beautiful stacked stone fireplace in living room, remodeled kitchen with granite countertops & stainless steel appliances with gas range. Enter the double doors to your spacious bedroom with tray ceiling and ceiling fan & large walk-in closet. Bathroom with dual sinks and also has been updated with granite countertops. Large windows & slider that let in lots of natural light and the vaulted ceilings make the rooms more spacious. Newer laminate flooring throughout, travertine floors in kitchen & bath. You'll love this open concept floor plan with convenient inside laundry room & small balcony for entertaining. - but wait, there's more! Rent includes 42" Panasonic flat screen TV, stainless steel refrigerator, Whirlpool Cabrio washer/dryer, water & trash . . . and there is attic storage! Enjoy this resort-like community. Located a short distnace to pool and centrally located to shopping & restaurants at The Center at Rancho Niguel, freeways & LN Regional Park. In 15 minutes you can be at Laguna Beach or Dana Point Harbor, and 30 minutes to Disneyland - what a great place to live!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27966 Via Ambrosa have any available units?
27966 Via Ambrosa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 27966 Via Ambrosa have?
Some of 27966 Via Ambrosa's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27966 Via Ambrosa currently offering any rent specials?
27966 Via Ambrosa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27966 Via Ambrosa pet-friendly?
No, 27966 Via Ambrosa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 27966 Via Ambrosa offer parking?
Yes, 27966 Via Ambrosa offers parking.
Does 27966 Via Ambrosa have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27966 Via Ambrosa offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27966 Via Ambrosa have a pool?
Yes, 27966 Via Ambrosa has a pool.
Does 27966 Via Ambrosa have accessible units?
No, 27966 Via Ambrosa does not have accessible units.
Does 27966 Via Ambrosa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27966 Via Ambrosa has units with dishwashers.

