27966 Via Ambrosa

Amenities
Fantastic, remodeled end carriage unit with attached direct access garage and no one above or below you. Beautiful stacked stone fireplace in living room, remodeled kitchen with granite countertops & stainless steel appliances with gas range. Enter the double doors to your spacious bedroom with tray ceiling and ceiling fan & large walk-in closet. Bathroom with dual sinks and also has been updated with granite countertops. Large windows & slider that let in lots of natural light and the vaulted ceilings make the rooms more spacious. Newer laminate flooring throughout, travertine floors in kitchen & bath. You'll love this open concept floor plan with convenient inside laundry room & small balcony for entertaining. - but wait, there's more! Rent includes 42" Panasonic flat screen TV, stainless steel refrigerator, Whirlpool Cabrio washer/dryer, water & trash . . . and there is attic storage! Enjoy this resort-like community. Located a short distnace to pool and centrally located to shopping & restaurants at The Center at Rancho Niguel, freeways & LN Regional Park. In 15 minutes you can be at Laguna Beach or Dana Point Harbor, and 30 minutes to Disneyland - what a great place to live!