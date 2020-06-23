All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

27945 Via Ambrosa

27945 via Ambrosa · No Longer Available
Location

27945 via Ambrosa, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Rancho Niguel

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Beautiful spacious corner unit condo located in Laguna Niguel. Vaulted Ceilings, Upgraded Kitchen, Open Floor plan and 2 Balconies with relaxing views make this a very desirable living space. 3 bedrooms including a master suite plus an upstairs loft round out this gem. Located in the quiet community of Del Prado. Includes community pool & spa. Marian Bergeson Elementary School within walking distance. Costco, Mission Viejo Mall, Movie Theatres, Whole Foods Market and more nearby for all your shopping needs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27945 Via Ambrosa have any available units?
27945 Via Ambrosa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 27945 Via Ambrosa have?
Some of 27945 Via Ambrosa's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27945 Via Ambrosa currently offering any rent specials?
27945 Via Ambrosa isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27945 Via Ambrosa pet-friendly?
No, 27945 Via Ambrosa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 27945 Via Ambrosa offer parking?
Yes, 27945 Via Ambrosa does offer parking.
Does 27945 Via Ambrosa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27945 Via Ambrosa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27945 Via Ambrosa have a pool?
Yes, 27945 Via Ambrosa has a pool.
Does 27945 Via Ambrosa have accessible units?
No, 27945 Via Ambrosa does not have accessible units.
Does 27945 Via Ambrosa have units with dishwashers?
No, 27945 Via Ambrosa does not have units with dishwashers.
