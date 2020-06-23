27945 Via Ambrosa

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub media room

Beautiful spacious corner unit condo located in Laguna Niguel. Vaulted Ceilings, Upgraded Kitchen, Open Floor plan and 2 Balconies with relaxing views make this a very desirable living space. 3 bedrooms including a master suite plus an upstairs loft round out this gem. Located in the quiet community of Del Prado. Includes community pool & spa. Marian Bergeson Elementary School within walking distance. Costco, Mission Viejo Mall, Movie Theatres, Whole Foods Market and more nearby for all your shopping needs.