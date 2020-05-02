27925 Avenida Armijo

Amenities

Charming Southern California Home in Laguna Niguel! - Awesome views of Laguna Niguel in the highly desirable neighborhood of Niguel Heights. This 2 story home features 3 Bedrooms upstairs. 2.5 baths. Large spacious living room with fireplace and built in cabinets. Formal dining room with beautiful lighting chandelier. Bright family room off kitchen opens up to the back patio overlooking the valley and cityscape. The master bedroom allows you to enjoy the spectacular view as well. Master bath includes dual sinks and large walk-in closet. The other 2 bedrooms are also very generously sized including double closets in front room. Attached 2 car garage with direct access and lots of cabinet space. Laundry off downstairs bathroom. Plenty of windows and natural lighting and dont forget the VIEWS! The Views of Laguna Niguel are awesome. Floors are carpet upstairs, tile in baths, wood laminate downstairs, and tile in kitchen. Crown Molding throughout downstairs. Just blocks from the parks, schools, shopping, the lake and more. Home is available now.



