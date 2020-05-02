All apartments in Laguna Niguel
27925 Avenida Armijo
Last updated March 6 2020 at 4:03 PM

27925 Avenida Armijo

27925 Avenida Armijo · No Longer Available
Location

27925 Avenida Armijo, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Country Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming Southern California Home in Laguna Niguel! - Awesome views of Laguna Niguel in the highly desirable neighborhood of Niguel Heights. This 2 story home features 3 Bedrooms upstairs. 2.5 baths. Large spacious living room with fireplace and built in cabinets. Formal dining room with beautiful lighting chandelier. Bright family room off kitchen opens up to the back patio overlooking the valley and cityscape. The master bedroom allows you to enjoy the spectacular view as well. Master bath includes dual sinks and large walk-in closet. The other 2 bedrooms are also very generously sized including double closets in front room. Attached 2 car garage with direct access and lots of cabinet space. Laundry off downstairs bathroom. Plenty of windows and natural lighting and dont forget the VIEWS! The Views of Laguna Niguel are awesome. Floors are carpet upstairs, tile in baths, wood laminate downstairs, and tile in kitchen. Crown Molding throughout downstairs. Just blocks from the parks, schools, shopping, the lake and more. Home is available now.

DRE: 01197438

(RLNE5485820)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27925 Avenida Armijo have any available units?
27925 Avenida Armijo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 27925 Avenida Armijo have?
Some of 27925 Avenida Armijo's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27925 Avenida Armijo currently offering any rent specials?
27925 Avenida Armijo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27925 Avenida Armijo pet-friendly?
Yes, 27925 Avenida Armijo is pet friendly.
Does 27925 Avenida Armijo offer parking?
Yes, 27925 Avenida Armijo offers parking.
Does 27925 Avenida Armijo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27925 Avenida Armijo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27925 Avenida Armijo have a pool?
No, 27925 Avenida Armijo does not have a pool.
Does 27925 Avenida Armijo have accessible units?
No, 27925 Avenida Armijo does not have accessible units.
Does 27925 Avenida Armijo have units with dishwashers?
No, 27925 Avenida Armijo does not have units with dishwashers.
