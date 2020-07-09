27892 Via Del Agua

Amenities

Completely remodeled Condo!! Bright, open floor plan carriage style end unit with nobody above or below. Sought after one bedroom with den. Desirable location near pool and grassy area. 1 car direct access garage. Condo Features: - Custom white cabinets with quartz countertops - Stainless steel appliances (Frig included!) - Brand new luxury vinyl flooring - Living Room has vaulted ceiling, gas fireplace and balcony access - Den has custom shutters perfect for an office - Bedroom with large walk-in closest and brand new ceiling fan - Bathroom has custom white vanity with dual sinks, quartz countertops and shower door - Cabinet and overhead storage in garage. Lease includes washer and dryer located in the garage. Water, trash pick-up and HOA also included. Central heat and air conditioning. NO pets. NO smoking. Enjoy the wonderful Del Prado community amenities of pools and spas. Walking distance to shopping, dining and movies. One of the most convenient locations in Laguna Niguel close to freeways and Toll Roads. Near communities of Aliso Viejo, Mission Viejo, Ladera Ranch, Lake Forest, San Clemente.