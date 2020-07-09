All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Find more places like 27892 Via Del Agua.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
27892 Via Del Agua
Last updated October 10 2019 at 9:05 PM

27892 Via Del Agua

27892 Via Del Agua · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Niguel
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

27892 Via Del Agua, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Rancho Niguel

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Completely remodeled Condo!! Bright, open floor plan carriage style end unit with nobody above or below. Sought after one bedroom with den. Desirable location near pool and grassy area. 1 car direct access garage. Condo Features: - Custom white cabinets with quartz countertops - Stainless steel appliances (Frig included!) - Brand new luxury vinyl flooring - Living Room has vaulted ceiling, gas fireplace and balcony access - Den has custom shutters perfect for an office - Bedroom with large walk-in closest and brand new ceiling fan - Bathroom has custom white vanity with dual sinks, quartz countertops and shower door - Cabinet and overhead storage in garage. Lease includes washer and dryer located in the garage. Water, trash pick-up and HOA also included. Central heat and air conditioning. NO pets. NO smoking. Enjoy the wonderful Del Prado community amenities of pools and spas. Walking distance to shopping, dining and movies. One of the most convenient locations in Laguna Niguel close to freeways and Toll Roads. Near communities of Aliso Viejo, Mission Viejo, Ladera Ranch, Lake Forest, San Clemente.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27892 Via Del Agua have any available units?
27892 Via Del Agua doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 27892 Via Del Agua have?
Some of 27892 Via Del Agua's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27892 Via Del Agua currently offering any rent specials?
27892 Via Del Agua is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27892 Via Del Agua pet-friendly?
No, 27892 Via Del Agua is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 27892 Via Del Agua offer parking?
Yes, 27892 Via Del Agua offers parking.
Does 27892 Via Del Agua have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27892 Via Del Agua offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27892 Via Del Agua have a pool?
Yes, 27892 Via Del Agua has a pool.
Does 27892 Via Del Agua have accessible units?
No, 27892 Via Del Agua does not have accessible units.
Does 27892 Via Del Agua have units with dishwashers?
No, 27892 Via Del Agua does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Elán The Overlook at Laguna
102 Calais St
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Pointe Niguel
29781 Niguel Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Similar Pages

Laguna Niguel 1 BedroomsLaguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaguna Niguel Pet Friendly Places
Laguna Niguel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CA
La Habra, CAEncinitas, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego