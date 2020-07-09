27886 Cummins Drive

Amenities
Newly painted and professionally cleaned, this beautiful Village Niguel home is available for immediate move-in! Bright with lots of natural lights, open floor plan, great view from the back yard and master bedroom, new carpet and new AC, this is a perfect home for you. Plenty of storage space and shelves. Spacious master bedroom, 2 guest bedrooms and a bonus room that could be used as an office or extra bedroom. Two attached car garage w/additional storage cabinets and a 2-car driveway. Most sought after community with HOA pool/spa, tennis courts and private park. Near award-winning blue ribbon schools, regional wildness park, play grounds, miles of nearby nature trails, shopping and dining, Costco, Target, Whole Foods, gyms, etc. Close to toll road and beach.