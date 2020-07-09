All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
27886 Cummins Drive
Last updated June 3 2020 at 1:16 AM

27886 Cummins Drive

27886 Cummins Drive · No Longer Available
Laguna Niguel
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Pool
Location

27886 Cummins Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Country Village

Amenities

garage
pool
air conditioning
playground
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Newly painted and professionally cleaned, this beautiful Village Niguel home is available for immediate move-in! Bright with lots of natural lights, open floor plan, great view from the back yard and master bedroom, new carpet and new AC, this is a perfect home for you. Plenty of storage space and shelves. Spacious master bedroom, 2 guest bedrooms and a bonus room that could be used as an office or extra bedroom. Two attached car garage w/additional storage cabinets and a 2-car driveway. Most sought after community with HOA pool/spa, tennis courts and private park. Near award-winning blue ribbon schools, regional wildness park, play grounds, miles of nearby nature trails, shopping and dining, Costco, Target, Whole Foods, gyms, etc. Close to toll road and beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27886 Cummins Drive have any available units?
27886 Cummins Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 27886 Cummins Drive have?
Some of 27886 Cummins Drive's amenities include garage, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27886 Cummins Drive currently offering any rent specials?
27886 Cummins Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27886 Cummins Drive pet-friendly?
No, 27886 Cummins Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 27886 Cummins Drive offer parking?
Yes, 27886 Cummins Drive offers parking.
Does 27886 Cummins Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27886 Cummins Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27886 Cummins Drive have a pool?
Yes, 27886 Cummins Drive has a pool.
Does 27886 Cummins Drive have accessible units?
No, 27886 Cummins Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 27886 Cummins Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 27886 Cummins Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

