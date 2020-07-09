27886 Cummins Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage Property Amenities parking playground pool garage hot tub tennis court

Newly painted and professionally cleaned, this beautiful Village Niguel home is available for immediate move-in! Bright with lots of natural lights, open floor plan, great view from the back yard and master bedroom, new carpet and new AC, this is a perfect home for you. Plenty of storage space and shelves. Spacious master bedroom, 2 guest bedrooms and a bonus room that could be used as an office or extra bedroom. Two attached car garage w/additional storage cabinets and a 2-car driveway. Most sought after community with HOA pool/spa, tennis courts and private park. Near award-winning blue ribbon schools, regional wildness park, play grounds, miles of nearby nature trails, shopping and dining, Costco, Target, Whole Foods, gyms, etc. Close to toll road and beach.