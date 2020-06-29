27757 Homestead Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Spacious floor plan with tall ceilings, 4 bedrooms 3 baths plus a bonus room with built-ins located in the gated community of San Joaquin Hills. Kitchen has granite counter tops, refrigerator, microwave, wine refrigerator and center eat up Island. Outdoor living space with BBQ Island and sofa seating (AS IS) and no lawn maintenance. Master Bedroom has attached bath with garden tub and 2 walk-in closets and a walk out balcony. Downstairs is a family room with cozy fireplace, laundry room as you enter from the garage and a downstairs bathroom. 3 Car garage, Central AC