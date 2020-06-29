All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Last updated March 17 2020 at 9:23 PM

27757 Homestead Road

27757 Homestead Road · No Longer Available
Location

27757 Homestead Road, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
San Joaquin Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Spacious floor plan with tall ceilings, 4 bedrooms 3 baths plus a bonus room with built-ins located in the gated community of San Joaquin Hills. Kitchen has granite counter tops, refrigerator, microwave, wine refrigerator and center eat up Island. Outdoor living space with BBQ Island and sofa seating (AS IS) and no lawn maintenance. Master Bedroom has attached bath with garden tub and 2 walk-in closets and a walk out balcony. Downstairs is a family room with cozy fireplace, laundry room as you enter from the garage and a downstairs bathroom. 3 Car garage, Central AC

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27757 Homestead Road have any available units?
27757 Homestead Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 27757 Homestead Road have?
Some of 27757 Homestead Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27757 Homestead Road currently offering any rent specials?
27757 Homestead Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27757 Homestead Road pet-friendly?
No, 27757 Homestead Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 27757 Homestead Road offer parking?
Yes, 27757 Homestead Road offers parking.
Does 27757 Homestead Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27757 Homestead Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27757 Homestead Road have a pool?
No, 27757 Homestead Road does not have a pool.
Does 27757 Homestead Road have accessible units?
No, 27757 Homestead Road does not have accessible units.
Does 27757 Homestead Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 27757 Homestead Road does not have units with dishwashers.
