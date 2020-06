Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Please call, text or email Patrick Jouanel with any questions. Direct: (949) 697-0364 - e: patrickjouanel@cox.net. Welcome home to an impressive 180 degree views of city lights/ hills and mountains. Fantastic location on one of most desirable cul de sac streets in the prestigious 24 hour guard gated community of San Joaquin Hills Estates. 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, 3,300 SqFt, 3 car garage. $4,884 a month. Pets allowed. Breed restriction.