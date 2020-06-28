27731 Daisyfield Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Awesome, executive, view home in San Joaquin Hills. Three car garage, mainfloor bedroom with shower. Three more bedrooms and bonus room upstairs. Kitchen open to family room and both have panoramic sunset views over Laguna Niguel and Aliso Viejo. Main floor has tile floors, bedrooms have real wood floors and master is carpeted. Built-in Subzero refrigerator, double ovens, gas range, dark cabinets and granite counters. Outdoor bar and BBQ.

The community is 24 hr guard gated and there are two pools. This home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac. The Laguna Niguel State Park and reservoir is less than a mile away plus there are hiking and biking trails close by.For a private showing call Ron at 949-456-0505.