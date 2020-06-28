All apartments in Laguna Niguel
27731 Daisyfield Drive
27731 Daisyfield Drive

Location

27731 Daisyfield Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
San Joaquin Hills

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
pool
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Awesome, executive, view home in San Joaquin Hills. Three car garage, mainfloor bedroom with shower. Three more bedrooms and bonus room upstairs. Kitchen open to family room and both have panoramic sunset views over Laguna Niguel and Aliso Viejo. Main floor has tile floors, bedrooms have real wood floors and master is carpeted. Built-in Subzero refrigerator, double ovens, gas range, dark cabinets and granite counters. Outdoor bar and BBQ.
The community is 24 hr guard gated and there are two pools. This home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac. The Laguna Niguel State Park and reservoir is less than a mile away plus there are hiking and biking trails close by.For a private showing call Ron at 949-456-0505.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27731 Daisyfield Drive have any available units?
27731 Daisyfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 27731 Daisyfield Drive have?
Some of 27731 Daisyfield Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27731 Daisyfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
27731 Daisyfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27731 Daisyfield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 27731 Daisyfield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 27731 Daisyfield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 27731 Daisyfield Drive offers parking.
Does 27731 Daisyfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27731 Daisyfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27731 Daisyfield Drive have a pool?
Yes, 27731 Daisyfield Drive has a pool.
Does 27731 Daisyfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 27731 Daisyfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 27731 Daisyfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 27731 Daisyfield Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
