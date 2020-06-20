27706 Country Lane Road

Amenities

Welcome home to this gorgeous estate in the prestigious San Joaquin Hills community! Situated on a cul-de-sac, you can be assured this street is very quiet. This home has a stunning entry, walk in and notice the tile flooring, upgraded baseboards and crown moulding in every room. Downstairs has a MAIN FLOOR Bedroom is perfect for an extra room or office with built-ins. Full bathroom downstairs. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, double oven, built-in microwave, gas range, granite countertops and walk-in pantry! The backyard is your own private oasis with large side yard. Walk upstairs and you will love the LOFT with wood flooring, crown moulding, and ceiling fan. This home is extra light and bright. Laundry room upstairs with folding area. Two secondary bedrooms upstairs with bathroom in hallway featuring double sinks, tub and shower. The master bedroom is very large and features plantation shutters, ceiling fan and large master bathroom. Master bathroom has soaking tub, double sinks and separate shower. The master closet is very spacious with built in shelving. This home has it all and is very clean. Call today for a private showing!