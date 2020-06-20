All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

27706 Country Lane Road

27706 Country Lane Road · No Longer Available
Location

27706 Country Lane Road, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
San Joaquin Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Welcome home to this gorgeous estate in the prestigious San Joaquin Hills community! Situated on a cul-de-sac, you can be assured this street is very quiet. This home has a stunning entry, walk in and notice the tile flooring, upgraded baseboards and crown moulding in every room. Downstairs has a MAIN FLOOR Bedroom is perfect for an extra room or office with built-ins. Full bathroom downstairs. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, double oven, built-in microwave, gas range, granite countertops and walk-in pantry! The backyard is your own private oasis with large side yard. Walk upstairs and you will love the LOFT with wood flooring, crown moulding, and ceiling fan. This home is extra light and bright. Laundry room upstairs with folding area. Two secondary bedrooms upstairs with bathroom in hallway featuring double sinks, tub and shower. The master bedroom is very large and features plantation shutters, ceiling fan and large master bathroom. Master bathroom has soaking tub, double sinks and separate shower. The master closet is very spacious with built in shelving. This home has it all and is very clean. Call today for a private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27706 Country Lane Road have any available units?
27706 Country Lane Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 27706 Country Lane Road have?
Some of 27706 Country Lane Road's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27706 Country Lane Road currently offering any rent specials?
27706 Country Lane Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27706 Country Lane Road pet-friendly?
No, 27706 Country Lane Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 27706 Country Lane Road offer parking?
Yes, 27706 Country Lane Road does offer parking.
Does 27706 Country Lane Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27706 Country Lane Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27706 Country Lane Road have a pool?
No, 27706 Country Lane Road does not have a pool.
Does 27706 Country Lane Road have accessible units?
No, 27706 Country Lane Road does not have accessible units.
Does 27706 Country Lane Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27706 Country Lane Road has units with dishwashers.
