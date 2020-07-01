27511 Hyatt Court

Amenities

This beautiful Coronado unit has laminate wood floors downstairs, new carpet upstairs. Large master bath, walk in closet and large loft/office that can be used as 3rd bedroom. Spacious kitchen with refrigerator, bar & lots of cabinet storage. Dining area looks out on pool and greenbelt. Living room has fireplace and vaulted ceilings with windows. New sliding glass door opens onto large gated patio with BBQ. 2 car enclosed garage with direct access to unit, washer & dryer included in garage. Garage has several storage cabinets. Gated community located 1/2 mile from major shopping. restaurants, toll road access and beaches nearby.