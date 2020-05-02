All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
27485 Country Lane Drive
Last updated October 16 2019 at 3:43 AM

27485 Country Lane Drive

27485 Country Lane Road · No Longer Available
Location

27485 Country Lane Road, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
San Joaquin Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Gorgeous 4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom Home With a Large 3 Car Garage. Located in San Joaquin Hills Community, 24-Hour Guard
Gated Community An Open Floor Plan, New Hardwood Flooring upstairs, New Marble Flooring Downstairs, New paint, New repipe
For the enter house, Vaulted Ceilings, The Kitchen Features Granite Countertops, High Quality Stainless-Steel Appliances, A
Center Island Open to The Family Room With a Fireplace and TV Niche. One Bedroom (Guests Room or Office) Downstairs with
an Adjacent Full Bathroom, a Laundry Room, Two Secondary Bedrooms Upstairs With Full Bathroom with Dual Sinks, Plus
Luxurious Master Bedroom and a large New Master Bathroom With Jacuzzi, Frameless Shower, Walk-in Closet. Wonderful with
Privacy Backyard. Enjoy Resort Style Community with Two Pools and SPAS, a Park With Playground and a Basketball Court.
Conveniently located Close To The 5 and 73 freeway, Dana Point and Laguna Beach, The Shopping Centers, The Downtown
Entertainment Area, and Zoned for Top Rated Schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27485 Country Lane Drive have any available units?
27485 Country Lane Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 27485 Country Lane Drive have?
Some of 27485 Country Lane Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27485 Country Lane Drive currently offering any rent specials?
27485 Country Lane Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27485 Country Lane Drive pet-friendly?
No, 27485 Country Lane Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 27485 Country Lane Drive offer parking?
Yes, 27485 Country Lane Drive offers parking.
Does 27485 Country Lane Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27485 Country Lane Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27485 Country Lane Drive have a pool?
Yes, 27485 Country Lane Drive has a pool.
Does 27485 Country Lane Drive have accessible units?
No, 27485 Country Lane Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 27485 Country Lane Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27485 Country Lane Drive has units with dishwashers.

