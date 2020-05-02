27485 Country Lane Drive

Amenities
Gorgeous 4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom Home With a Large 3 Car Garage. Located in San Joaquin Hills Community, 24-Hour Guard
Gated Community An Open Floor Plan, New Hardwood Flooring upstairs, New Marble Flooring Downstairs, New paint, New repipe
For the enter house, Vaulted Ceilings, The Kitchen Features Granite Countertops, High Quality Stainless-Steel Appliances, A
Center Island Open to The Family Room With a Fireplace and TV Niche. One Bedroom (Guests Room or Office) Downstairs with
an Adjacent Full Bathroom, a Laundry Room, Two Secondary Bedrooms Upstairs With Full Bathroom with Dual Sinks, Plus
Luxurious Master Bedroom and a large New Master Bathroom With Jacuzzi, Frameless Shower, Walk-in Closet. Wonderful with
Privacy Backyard. Enjoy Resort Style Community with Two Pools and SPAS, a Park With Playground and a Basketball Court.
Conveniently located Close To The 5 and 73 freeway, Dana Point and Laguna Beach, The Shopping Centers, The Downtown
Entertainment Area, and Zoned for Top Rated Schools!