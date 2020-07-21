27452 Newporter Way

Amenities

Classy, luxurious, fully upgraded, and spacious 2 bedroom + Den home located in the gated and serene Village Niguel Gardens Community. This home exudes class and has been adorned with high-end upgrades like travertine flooring downstairs and lush carpeting upstairs, crown molding, plantation shutters, newer baseboards, ceiling fans and much more! The kitchen is a chef's delight with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and offers tons of counter space with an expansive island. The master bathroom is upgraded with a separate, gorgeous stone shower stall, charming dual vanities in bathroom, separate tub and two walk-in closets. All bedroom spaces are located upstairs. The upstairs bedroom share a Jack and Jill Bath. Low HOA! HOA Amenities include,2 Pools and a large Private Park with a sports field. This home is a show stopper and will not last!