Laguna Niguel, CA
27452 Newporter Way
Last updated August 28 2019 at 6:15 AM

27452 Newporter Way

27452 Newporter Way · No Longer Available
Location

27452 Newporter Way, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Country Village

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Classy, luxurious, fully upgraded, and spacious 2 bedroom + Den home located in the gated and serene Village Niguel Gardens Community. This home exudes class and has been adorned with high-end upgrades like travertine flooring downstairs and lush carpeting upstairs, crown molding, plantation shutters, newer baseboards, ceiling fans and much more! The kitchen is a chef's delight with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and offers tons of counter space with an expansive island. The master bathroom is upgraded with a separate, gorgeous stone shower stall, charming dual vanities in bathroom, separate tub and two walk-in closets. All bedroom spaces are located upstairs. The upstairs bedroom share a Jack and Jill Bath. Low HOA! HOA Amenities include,2 Pools and a large Private Park with a sports field. This home is a show stopper and will not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27452 Newporter Way have any available units?
27452 Newporter Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 27452 Newporter Way have?
Some of 27452 Newporter Way's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27452 Newporter Way currently offering any rent specials?
27452 Newporter Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27452 Newporter Way pet-friendly?
No, 27452 Newporter Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 27452 Newporter Way offer parking?
Yes, 27452 Newporter Way offers parking.
Does 27452 Newporter Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27452 Newporter Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27452 Newporter Way have a pool?
Yes, 27452 Newporter Way has a pool.
Does 27452 Newporter Way have accessible units?
No, 27452 Newporter Way does not have accessible units.
Does 27452 Newporter Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27452 Newporter Way has units with dishwashers.
