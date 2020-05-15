27368 Young Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

INCREDIBLE OPPORTUNITY, rare find, do not pass this up! This beautiful one-bedroom condo includes an upstairs large LOFT which can be used as an additional bedroom or office. Walk into vaulted ceilings, beautiful light wood floors, large windows and plenty of natural lighting. Completely remodeled kitchen including cabinets, appliances and countertops done with modern touches. All doors have been repainted and the bathroom is beautiful. This home has everything you are looking for in your new home & more! Enjoy a private patio, perfect for entertaining or relaxing outdoors. Washer & dryer combo is located in the hallway and the entire unit has been re-piped. The oversized one car garage is located directly across the home. This is a highly desirable community in Laguna Niguel, within walking distance to parks, trails, shopping centers, schools and more. Moments to The Toll Road, Target, Starbucks & Sprouts. Gated community with a pool/spa and greenbelts, plus