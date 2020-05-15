All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Find more places like 27368 Young Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
27368 Young Drive
Last updated January 11 2020 at 7:29 AM

27368 Young Drive

27368 Young Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Niguel
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

27368 Young Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Country Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
INCREDIBLE OPPORTUNITY, rare find, do not pass this up! This beautiful one-bedroom condo includes an upstairs large LOFT which can be used as an additional bedroom or office. Walk into vaulted ceilings, beautiful light wood floors, large windows and plenty of natural lighting. Completely remodeled kitchen including cabinets, appliances and countertops done with modern touches. All doors have been repainted and the bathroom is beautiful. This home has everything you are looking for in your new home & more! Enjoy a private patio, perfect for entertaining or relaxing outdoors. Washer & dryer combo is located in the hallway and the entire unit has been re-piped. The oversized one car garage is located directly across the home. This is a highly desirable community in Laguna Niguel, within walking distance to parks, trails, shopping centers, schools and more. Moments to The Toll Road, Target, Starbucks & Sprouts. Gated community with a pool/spa and greenbelts, plus

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27368 Young Drive have any available units?
27368 Young Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 27368 Young Drive have?
Some of 27368 Young Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27368 Young Drive currently offering any rent specials?
27368 Young Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27368 Young Drive pet-friendly?
No, 27368 Young Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 27368 Young Drive offer parking?
Yes, 27368 Young Drive offers parking.
Does 27368 Young Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27368 Young Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27368 Young Drive have a pool?
Yes, 27368 Young Drive has a pool.
Does 27368 Young Drive have accessible units?
No, 27368 Young Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 27368 Young Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27368 Young Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Pointe Niguel
29781 Niguel Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Similar Pages

Laguna Niguel 1 BedroomsLaguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaguna Niguel Pet Friendly Places
Laguna Niguel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CA
La Habra, CAEncinitas, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego