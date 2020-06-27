27320 Avenida De La Plata

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dog park parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court

Tastefully updated two bedrooms two baths end-unit condo located in the gated community of Village Niguel Terrace. This unit has it all; open floor plan enhanced by the vaulted ceilings, stunning wood floors that run through the house, mirrored wall in the dining area, recessed lights, renovated kitchen, and bathrooms. Energy-efficient double pane windows, stackable washer/dryer in the hallway closet. Each bedroom room has a ceiling fan and spacious closet with an oversized mirrored sliding door. This unit has a private one car detached garage. Amenities include pool, spa, tennis courts and gated park access including a dog park. This community is conveniently located within walking distance to multiple stores and restaurants.