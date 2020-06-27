All apartments in Laguna Niguel
27320 Avenida De La Plata

27320 Avenida de la Plata · No Longer Available
Location

27320 Avenida de la Plata, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Country Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Tastefully updated two bedrooms two baths end-unit condo located in the gated community of Village Niguel Terrace. This unit has it all; open floor plan enhanced by the vaulted ceilings, stunning wood floors that run through the house, mirrored wall in the dining area, recessed lights, renovated kitchen, and bathrooms. Energy-efficient double pane windows, stackable washer/dryer in the hallway closet. Each bedroom room has a ceiling fan and spacious closet with an oversized mirrored sliding door. This unit has a private one car detached garage. Amenities include pool, spa, tennis courts and gated park access including a dog park. This community is conveniently located within walking distance to multiple stores and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27320 Avenida De La Plata have any available units?
27320 Avenida De La Plata doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 27320 Avenida De La Plata have?
Some of 27320 Avenida De La Plata's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27320 Avenida De La Plata currently offering any rent specials?
27320 Avenida De La Plata is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27320 Avenida De La Plata pet-friendly?
Yes, 27320 Avenida De La Plata is pet friendly.
Does 27320 Avenida De La Plata offer parking?
Yes, 27320 Avenida De La Plata offers parking.
Does 27320 Avenida De La Plata have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27320 Avenida De La Plata offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27320 Avenida De La Plata have a pool?
Yes, 27320 Avenida De La Plata has a pool.
Does 27320 Avenida De La Plata have accessible units?
No, 27320 Avenida De La Plata does not have accessible units.
Does 27320 Avenida De La Plata have units with dishwashers?
No, 27320 Avenida De La Plata does not have units with dishwashers.
