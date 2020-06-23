27241 Ryan Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Stunning condo in the most desired and serene location within the Gated community. Located on the top floor and without anyone else above or below and with no adjacent walls. This private end unit overlooks lush landscaping with a private garage located directly below. The Kitchen has been upgraded and remodeled and features granite counter tops, custom cabinetry, recessed ceiling with crown molding, stainless steel appliances, a wine refrigerator and custom paint. From the moment you open the door the rich dark laminate flooring takes you to a generous living and dining room. Master Suite and second bath boasts remodeled bathrooms that include brand new granite vanities, new cabinetry, new shower doors and new recessed lighting. This beautiful home is within walking distance to parks, trails, shopping and restaurants, Sprouts Farmers Market, Star bucks and Target. This secured gated community offers a pool, spa and tennis courts. This home is turn key and will not last long.