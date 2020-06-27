All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Find more places like 27236 Ryan Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
27236 Ryan Drive
Last updated August 2 2019 at 8:25 PM

27236 Ryan Drive

27236 Ryan Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Niguel
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

27236 Ryan Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Country Village

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful remodeled upstairs 1 bedroom plus spacious loft in gated community. This bright interior has been updated with fresh paint, laminate wood grained flooring, new bathroom vanity and fixtures. The updated kitchen has quartz counters, stainless steel appliances (Refrigerator is included) and large sink with pull down faucet. Dedicated eating area w/hutch/cabinetry. Large master bedroom has a walk-in closet. The large upstairs loft is carpeted and perfect for a home office or den/TV area and the vaulted ceilings give it an open feeling with lots of natural light streaming in. Includes 1 car detached garage. Enjoy the convenience of nearby shopping, freeways, parks and short drive to the beach. Please no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27236 Ryan Drive have any available units?
27236 Ryan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 27236 Ryan Drive have?
Some of 27236 Ryan Drive's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27236 Ryan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
27236 Ryan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27236 Ryan Drive pet-friendly?
No, 27236 Ryan Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 27236 Ryan Drive offer parking?
Yes, 27236 Ryan Drive offers parking.
Does 27236 Ryan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27236 Ryan Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27236 Ryan Drive have a pool?
No, 27236 Ryan Drive does not have a pool.
Does 27236 Ryan Drive have accessible units?
No, 27236 Ryan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 27236 Ryan Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 27236 Ryan Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Pointe Niguel
29781 Niguel Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Similar Pages

Laguna Niguel 1 BedroomsLaguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaguna Niguel Pet Friendly Places
Laguna Niguel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CA
La Habra, CAEncinitas, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego