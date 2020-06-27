27236 Ryan Drive

Amenities

Beautiful remodeled upstairs 1 bedroom plus spacious loft in gated community. This bright interior has been updated with fresh paint, laminate wood grained flooring, new bathroom vanity and fixtures. The updated kitchen has quartz counters, stainless steel appliances (Refrigerator is included) and large sink with pull down faucet. Dedicated eating area w/hutch/cabinetry. Large master bedroom has a walk-in closet. The large upstairs loft is carpeted and perfect for a home office or den/TV area and the vaulted ceilings give it an open feeling with lots of natural light streaming in. Includes 1 car detached garage. Enjoy the convenience of nearby shopping, freeways, parks and short drive to the beach. Please no pets.