All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Find more places like 27 Vista Niguel.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
27 Vista Niguel
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

27 Vista Niguel

27 Vista Niguel · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Niguel
See all
Laguna Heights
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

27 Vista Niguel, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Laguna Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Exceptional opportunity in highly sought after "Niguel Pointe" community! Fantastic floor plan with 2 bedrooms & 2.5 baths! Light and bright, open and spacious! Upgraded with hardwood floors plus a remodeled kitchen with granite counters, cabinets & stainless steel appliances! All new paint and carpet throughout! All bathrooms upgraded! Large living room with cozy fireplace! Master suite with balcony and mirrored closet doors! Super rear patio area, fully fenced! Association pool, spa and tennis! Award winning schools nearby! Minutes to walking trails and parks! This is a must see! Won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 Vista Niguel have any available units?
27 Vista Niguel doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 27 Vista Niguel have?
Some of 27 Vista Niguel's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 Vista Niguel currently offering any rent specials?
27 Vista Niguel is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 Vista Niguel pet-friendly?
No, 27 Vista Niguel is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 27 Vista Niguel offer parking?
Yes, 27 Vista Niguel offers parking.
Does 27 Vista Niguel have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27 Vista Niguel does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 Vista Niguel have a pool?
Yes, 27 Vista Niguel has a pool.
Does 27 Vista Niguel have accessible units?
No, 27 Vista Niguel does not have accessible units.
Does 27 Vista Niguel have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27 Vista Niguel has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Pointe Niguel
29781 Niguel Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Similar Pages

Laguna Niguel 1 BedroomsLaguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaguna Niguel Pet Friendly Places
Laguna Niguel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CA
La Habra, CAEncinitas, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego