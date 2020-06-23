27 Vista Niguel

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Exceptional opportunity in highly sought after "Niguel Pointe" community! Fantastic floor plan with 2 bedrooms & 2.5 baths! Light and bright, open and spacious! Upgraded with hardwood floors plus a remodeled kitchen with granite counters, cabinets & stainless steel appliances! All new paint and carpet throughout! All bathrooms upgraded! Large living room with cozy fireplace! Master suite with balcony and mirrored closet doors! Super rear patio area, fully fenced! Association pool, spa and tennis! Award winning schools nearby! Minutes to walking trails and parks! This is a must see! Won't last long!