Laguna Niguel, CA
27 Portland Place
Last updated June 10 2020 at 2:34 AM

27 Portland Place

27 Portland Place · (949) 466-0620
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

27 Portland Place, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Beacon Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 15 · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1439 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Available starting Oct 2020-January 2021 and then again starting in March onward in 2021. Ocean View FURNISHED monthly rental. This ocean close townhouse in prestigious Beacon Hill Vistas is fully furnished and stocked, just bring your toothbrush! Master bedroom with king size bed and second bedroom with queen sized bed. Third bedroom sleeps two with a with a trundle bed. All rooms are tastefully decorated and immaculately clean! Bright and cheery home with skylights, upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the ocean breezes and views from the two upstairs decks equipped with patio chairs, table and BBQ. Walk to community pool, spa, lighted tennis courts and ocean view trails leading to the beach. This is one of the best locations Laguna Niguel offers close to Monarch Beach St. Regis, Salt Creek Beach, the scenic Dana Point Harbor and a top rated golf course. Laguna Niguel is the perfect OC location equal distance from LA and San Diego with many activities, fine dining and shopping. Utilities included, WIFI internet access. 1 month min. Non smokers only. Contact Niguel Point Properties 949-216-0055.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 Portland Place have any available units?
27 Portland Place has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 27 Portland Place have?
Some of 27 Portland Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 Portland Place currently offering any rent specials?
27 Portland Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 Portland Place pet-friendly?
No, 27 Portland Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 27 Portland Place offer parking?
Yes, 27 Portland Place does offer parking.
Does 27 Portland Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27 Portland Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 Portland Place have a pool?
Yes, 27 Portland Place has a pool.
Does 27 Portland Place have accessible units?
No, 27 Portland Place does not have accessible units.
Does 27 Portland Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27 Portland Place has units with dishwashers.
