Last updated June 3 2019 at 1:55 AM

27 Ashburton Place

27 Ashburton Place · No Longer Available
Location

27 Ashburton Place, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Beacon Hill

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Remodeled to perfection, embodying a sophisticated urban vibe with simply gorgeous views to the surrounding hillsides, vistas & beyond. This is the place you’ll want to call home. Hosting three bedrooms (with a master bedroom down) and 2 ½ baths. Spectacular attention to detail! From the killer oak floors (ZERO carpet here), on-trend color palette, gorgeous doors, windows, and fixtures, it simply doesn’t get any better! Open living spaces, volume ceilings, offering the perfect environment for relaxation in the middle of everything! Chef’s kitchen with a nook area for informal meals, has been expertly remodeled featuring gleaming white cabinetry, a selection of stainless steel appliances including gas cooktop and farm sink, boasts a contrast- colored peninsula for meal prep and storage! Large area for formal dining! Even the powder room, with a quartz-topped custom vanity and artistic tile/stone work, is special! MAIN FLOOR Master bedroom has French doors with fixed pane clerestory windows above, which floods this room with natural light, while providing seamless access to the rear yard and views. Walk in closet? Yes indeed. Master bath has dual sinks, a walk-in shower, and plenty of storage. Lushly landscaped rear yard with stone accented hardscape is the perfect venue for your summer BBQ’s! Live beautifully in coveted Beacon Hill, attend the best schools, shop locally, ALL while enjoying the perfect blend of form & function. Available for rent for the first time ever.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 Ashburton Place have any available units?
27 Ashburton Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 27 Ashburton Place have?
Some of 27 Ashburton Place's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 Ashburton Place currently offering any rent specials?
27 Ashburton Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 Ashburton Place pet-friendly?
No, 27 Ashburton Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 27 Ashburton Place offer parking?
No, 27 Ashburton Place does not offer parking.
Does 27 Ashburton Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27 Ashburton Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 Ashburton Place have a pool?
No, 27 Ashburton Place does not have a pool.
Does 27 Ashburton Place have accessible units?
No, 27 Ashburton Place does not have accessible units.
Does 27 Ashburton Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27 Ashburton Place has units with dishwashers.
