27 Ashburton Place

Amenities

Remodeled to perfection, embodying a sophisticated urban vibe with simply gorgeous views to the surrounding hillsides, vistas & beyond. This is the place you’ll want to call home. Hosting three bedrooms (with a master bedroom down) and 2 ½ baths. Spectacular attention to detail! From the killer oak floors (ZERO carpet here), on-trend color palette, gorgeous doors, windows, and fixtures, it simply doesn’t get any better! Open living spaces, volume ceilings, offering the perfect environment for relaxation in the middle of everything! Chef’s kitchen with a nook area for informal meals, has been expertly remodeled featuring gleaming white cabinetry, a selection of stainless steel appliances including gas cooktop and farm sink, boasts a contrast- colored peninsula for meal prep and storage! Large area for formal dining! Even the powder room, with a quartz-topped custom vanity and artistic tile/stone work, is special! MAIN FLOOR Master bedroom has French doors with fixed pane clerestory windows above, which floods this room with natural light, while providing seamless access to the rear yard and views. Walk in closet? Yes indeed. Master bath has dual sinks, a walk-in shower, and plenty of storage. Lushly landscaped rear yard with stone accented hardscape is the perfect venue for your summer BBQ’s! Live beautifully in coveted Beacon Hill, attend the best schools, shop locally, ALL while enjoying the perfect blend of form & function. Available for rent for the first time ever.