25941 Montemar

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Freeway Close, 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, upstairs end unit, paint, floors, faucets in the bath and kitchen,

window treatments, remodeled bathroom all done recently. Mirror closet doors in first bedroom, private access to deck off second bedroom,

stainless steel range and hood, stainless steel dishwasher, kitchen faucet with stainless steel sink, patio deck off of

kitchen and dinning area, one car garage with storage shelving. Non Smoking, No Pets, Gorgeous view of the greenbelt and grass

area from patio deck and dinning area.