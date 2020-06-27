All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Last updated April 22 2020 at 5:44 AM

25941 Montemar

25941 Montemar · No Longer Available
Location

25941 Montemar, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Freeway Close, 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, upstairs end unit, paint, floors, faucets in the bath and kitchen,
window treatments, remodeled bathroom all done recently. Mirror closet doors in first bedroom, private access to deck off second bedroom,
stainless steel range and hood, stainless steel dishwasher, kitchen faucet with stainless steel sink, patio deck off of
kitchen and dinning area, one car garage with storage shelving. Non Smoking, No Pets, Gorgeous view of the greenbelt and grass
area from patio deck and dinning area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25941 Montemar have any available units?
25941 Montemar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 25941 Montemar have?
Some of 25941 Montemar's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25941 Montemar currently offering any rent specials?
25941 Montemar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25941 Montemar pet-friendly?
No, 25941 Montemar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 25941 Montemar offer parking?
Yes, 25941 Montemar offers parking.
Does 25941 Montemar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25941 Montemar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25941 Montemar have a pool?
No, 25941 Montemar does not have a pool.
Does 25941 Montemar have accessible units?
No, 25941 Montemar does not have accessible units.
Does 25941 Montemar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25941 Montemar has units with dishwashers.
